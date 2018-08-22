On Tuesday, two of President Trump's former associates learned in separate cases that they could be facing significant prison time on a host of federal charges. Yet just hours later, Trump's West Virginia rally ignored the Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort trials almost entirely, instead mostly focusing on a variety of unrelated issues.

On Aug. 21, Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, which could land him in prison for over five years. In a separate case, former Trump campaign manager Manafort was convicted of eight criminal counts and could face a maximum of 80 years in prison (though, as Reuters reported, experts believe he will receive far less time). However, while Manafort's and Cohen's trials dominated Tuesday's news cycle, Trump never specifically mentioned either man during his speech at the West Virginia rally.

Instead, as the Washington Post reported, Trump's speech reflected some of his classic rally talking points. These included discussing tariffs on imported goods, condemning Democrats for their rhetoric, and lamenting what he believes are the perils of undocumented immigration, among other topics. The president only once indirectly referenced the broader investigation of his associates — by condemning the special counsel's probe and referring to it as a "witch hunt."

As Trump put it during his speech,

Fake news and the Russian witch hunt. We’ve got a whole big combination ... Where is the collusion? You know, they’re still looking for collusion. Where is the collusion? Find some collusion!

Manafort was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation, while Cohen was indicted by federal authorities in New York after Mueller gave information he found during his probe to a U.S. Attorney’s Office in the state's Southern District.

President Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion between his campaign and Russia. He has not faced any charges in the special counsel's investigation.

More to come ...