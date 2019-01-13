Lines at airport security have grown longer and longer — but the experience is more difficult for Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) workers than travelers, as they have been expected to work without pay during the government shutdown. Now, though some relief is headed their way — even if it's not that much. TSA workers will receive $500 and a day's pay to "alleviate some of the financial hardship" they are experiencing.

The move was announced by Administrator David Pekoske on Twitter Friday. The $500 is technically a bonus "in recognition of [officers'] hard work during yet another busy holiday travel season, maintaining the highest of security standards during an extraordinary period."

In addition, the one day's pay is for anyone who was scheduled and worked on Dec. 22, which was the last day of pay period 25. Pekoske wrote that he and his team decided it was "legally & financially" allowed to move forward making the bonus and Dec 22. payments. The final pay period of the year, pay period 26, remains on hold. "I’m able to do this because of unique authorities provided TSA in law," he tweeted.

Pekoske also acknowledged it was not what workers deserve:

While I realize this is not what you are owed for your hard work during pay period 26 and what you deserve, I hope these actions alleviate some of the financial hardship many of you are facing.

