Just weeks after announcing her impending campaign, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's 2020 presidential run has officially begun. The occasion was marked by a rally in Honolulu on Saturday. During the event, she ruminated on how she believed her own military service would make her a good fit for the presidency.

In a speech, Gabbard spoke at length about the spirit of those serving in the Armed Forces, and used that energy as a launch point for her official announcement. Gabbard currently serves as a Major in the Army National Guard; she has served in two tours of duty in the Middle East.

"They don’t just raise their hand and volunteer to serve only to fight for for people of one religion but not another, to fight for people of one race but not another, people of one political party but not another," Gabbard said of military members who make the decision to serve, according to video footage of the event.

"We serve as one — indivisible, united, unbreakable; united by this bond of love for each other and love for our country," she said. "It is this principle of service above self that is at the heart of every soldier. At the heart of every service member. And it is in this spirit that today I announce my candidacy for president of the United States of America."

More to come...