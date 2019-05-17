"Some days are grumpier than others," Grumpy Cat's family wrote in a message on Twitter this morning, because, sadly, Grumpy Cat has died. The perpetually frowning cat was seven years old, according to People. In response to the news, many people are mourning the world-famous cat with tweets of their own, including, in particular, tweets imagining what the afterlife will be like for Grumpy Cat.

According to Grumpy Cat's family, she died of complications from a urinary tract infection on Tuesday, May 14. "Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too touch for her to overcome," Grumpy's family, Tabitha, Bryan, and Chrystal, wrote in their statement. "She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabitha."

The statement concludes, "Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

While many fans are sharing straightforward messages about how sad they are or telling the cat also known as Tardar Sauce to rest in peace, some fans are imagining how the cat would grumpily react to heaven and who she would meet there.

It's Overrated

Grumpy Cat has seen it all, the Rainbow Bridge isn't going to impress her.

Forever Grumpy

The other cats are really in for a treat. (Not a literal treat, although one can assume they have plenty of those in cat heaven, too.)

Keyboard Cat Welcomes You

Hey, they don't need to be a "hack", but yes, this would be welcome. (If you didn't know, the original Keyboard Cat died in the '80s — the famous video is an old one.)

Another Cartoon Request

Grumpy never smiles!!!

An Actual Cartoon

Cartoonist Hector Janse van Rensburg, who is known as Shitty Watercolour, delivered with this drawing of Grumpy Cat meeting her fellow cat angels.

Grumpiness Brings Joy

For that is the true magic of Grumpy Cat.

Alternatively...

According to this fan, Grumpy Cat could just teach all of the other cats in heaven to be grumpy, too. She is an expert, after all.

Boo Is There, Too

Boo, the very popular little Pomeranian, died in January, so this is a nice way to think of the two internet famous pets. It's also so, so sad.

Frowning Down On Us All

People are really torn up about Grumpy Cat, but perhaps there's comfort in knowing that her frown will live on in fans' hearts and minds.

The famous frown also lives on in many, many memes, so if you'd like to revisit some of them you can check out a list of 50 from Complex here. There's also Grumpy Cat's Lifetime movie, Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever, in which Aubrey Plaza voiced the feline, and Grumpy Cat's books, including Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Book. But no matter how fans choose to remember Grumpy Cat, her displeased expression never be forgotten.