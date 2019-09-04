Kat Stratford and Patrick Verona just might have had a love child and he could possibly be appearing on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. John Paul Jones has a 10 Things I Hate About You connection, at least according to fans and former Bachelorette contestant Tanner Tolbert. Once you see the images shared by Tanner and other members of Bachelor Nation, you might not see Kat (played by Julia Stiles) and Patrick (played by the late Heath Ledger) the same way ever again.

On Monday, Tanner tweeted a photo of Ledger as Patrick, JPJ, and Stiles as Kat. He captioned his Sept. 2 tweet, "When you realize JPJ is their love child... #bachelorinparadise." It's kind of eerie how much the ABC reality star does look like a mix of the them. Between the smile and the eyes, JPJ certainly resembles both Ledger and Stiles, especially when they appeared in the beloved 1999 teen romance film.

Actually, JPJ's 10 Things I Hate About You connection was first recognized all the way back in May on Reddit. In a thread titled, "Who John Paul Jones reminds me of," users shared exactly who they thought the BiP star resembled. Fans first expressed how they thought JPJ reminded them of Erik von Detten, especially when he played Josh in The Princess Diaries.

Eventually, one user noted now they believed JPJ looked like Ledger as Patrick Verona. That individual wrote, "Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You." Another user echoed their thoughts and shared, "He reminds me of Heath Ledger."

Then, on Sept. 2, the meme Tanner and other fans have been talking about started becoming a popular conversation amongst BiP fans. Before the Season 11 Bachelorette star even shared his thoughts, one fan tweeted on Aug. 14 how much they thought JPJ resembled the actors. Twitter user Kristin Shiffler tweeted, "JPJ is definitely Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger’s love child. @BachParadise #BachelorInParadise @JohnPaulJonesJP."

Following in fans and Tanner's footsteps, former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft also got in on the JPJ and 10 Things I Hate About You action. She captioned a Monday Instagram, "#hestheirlovechild #icantunseethis #bachelorinparadise #10thingsihateaboutyou #logicallyirrational."

There are many people who agree that JPJ could totally be Kat and Patrick's love child. Of course, there are some who absolutely disagree and think the mere thought is a slap in the face to Stiles and Ledger. Then, there are others who think JPJ looks like two other different celebrities that are actually siblings. Keep reading to see what other fans think.

He's Totally Their Love Child

As much as you might not want to agree, they really all do look alike.

This Tweet Is A Huge Winner

*applause*

No One Can Unsee This Now

There's no going back now.

Nope

As you can see above, one person tweeted, "Don’t you dare do Heath like that." Another user wrote, "Two such lovely people would never have created someone this obnoxious."

Forget About Kat & Patrick

Apparently, this Twitter user believes JPJ looks like Emily and Haley Joel Osment. What are your thoughts?

JPJ being Kat and Patrick's love child is an opinion that exists in the universe and nobody can take it back now. Every time Bachelor Nation sees JPJ, they will most likely think of 10 Things I Hate About You.