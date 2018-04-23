Tweets About Royal Baby #3 That Will Make You Laugh While Waiting For That Name Announcement

After months of anticipation, the moment royal fans have been waiting for is finally here. On Monday morning, Kate Middleton welcomed her third child, a boy, and according to Kensington Palace's tweets, both mom and baby are both doing well. As soon as the news broke, all kinds of tweets about the new royal baby began to surface, because what is Twitter for if not moments like this?

Let's face it: When a new royal baby enters the world, people are going to want to share their opinions, and fortunately, most of them are pretty funny. It can be hard to wait for details when you're dying to know what the new baby's name is or see pictures of him, but honestly, the best way to pass the time is by finding out what other people have to say about the topic, usually to hilarious results.

Here are some of the best tweets that have hit Twitter since the palace announced that Middleton is now a mom of three. Monday mornings can be hard on everyone, but they're just a little bit brighter when a new royal baby is born and there are a bunch of really funny tweets in response.

Some People Aren't As Pumped As Others

Now, there are three. Keep up.

How Harry Might Be Feeling Right Now

Sorry, bro, but the chances of you ever becoming king just got a little bit slimmer.

More Babies, Please

Royal, regular, who cares? Bring on the baby news.

It's Not Donald Trump This Time

Steve, you're correct. This is so much better.

Doctors, Please Don't Do This

It's a bad idea, but it would be kind of funny.

This Is Actually A Historical Birth

Let's not forget that history is being made with baby number three — Charlotte's spot in line for the throne is safe for the first time. Pretty cool, right?

Kris Jenner Works Hard, But Queen Elizabeth Works Harder

The timing of all of these exciting things could not be better.

Some People Put Their Priorities In A Different Place

Most of us will be refreshing all day. Who knows what might happen?

People's Moms Just Cannot Get Enough Of This News

To be fair, this is a really exciting time — not just for Middleton as a mother, but for mothers all over the world. And, you know, the rest of us royal family fans, even the ones without children. Basically, this is just a big deal period.

It's A Happy Day, Overall

Few things make for happier news than the arrival of a new baby, so whether you live in the UK or not, it's the perfect opportunity to distract yourself from whatever it is you need to distract yourself from.

A Worthy Reason For Missing Out On Exams

Tests happen all time, but royal babies are a rare occasion. What teacher wouldn't accept this excuse?

This Baby Also Holds A Ton Of Power

You know, besides being royal and now officially becoming an heir to the throne. Prince Andrew must be celebrating extra hard after the new baby's birth.

This Is... Not The Baby's Name

But if it's trending, it must be.

Congratulations to Middleton and William — and Charlotte and George, of course. It's going to be so fun to see photos once they start rolling in... and even more tweets that those inspire.