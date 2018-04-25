On Wednesday, Kanye West announced on T witter that he's a Donald Trump supporter, calling the president "my brother" and explaining that both of them "are dragon energy." He sent several follow up tweets explaining his position on Trump, but of course, it was the tweet about his and Trump's "dragon energy" that captured Twitter's attention, with one user arguing that the cryptic phrase "is gonna be the new covfefe."

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West wrote in a tweet. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

In subsequent tweets, West said that he's "not a democrat or a republican" and that, despite his affinity for Trump, "I love Hillary [Clinton] too." Later in the day, he tweeted a picture of himself in a Make America Great Again hat, then another one showing that the hat is in fact signed by Trump.

West's public support for Trump was not entirely out of the blue: Days earlier, he tweeted that he "love[s] the way Candace Owens thinks," Owens being a conservative black YouTuber and outspoken supporter of the president.

Nevertheless, many were taken aback not only by West's enthusiastic support for Trump, but also the fact that he used the phrase "dragon energy" to describe the two of them. Twitter quickly got to work dissecting the mysterious phrase.

Praise From The Prez Trump did indeed tweet a thank-you to West, adding that it was "very cool" be have dragon energy bestowed upon him by the Grammy-winning rapper and producer. More to come...