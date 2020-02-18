The trend of visiting exes continues. During the hometowns episode of The Bachelor, Peter's ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence showed up at Victoria's date. She knows her as a fellow Virginia Beach native, and had some not-so-nice opinions about her to share with Peter. As teased by the season trailer, the comments spiraled into a huge fight between Victoria and Peter that ruined their entire date. He didn't even get to meet her parents.

When she coincidentally bumped into Peter, Merissa warned him to "be careful" with Victoria. "I just know what a good guy you are, and I would hate for any of who you are to be affected by somebody else," she said. "I don't think you deserve what you're on a date with right now."

As fans know, Luke P. had a hard time admitting his faults to Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette, and became defensive when she would try to confront him. That's kind of what Victoria did when Peter brought up Merissa's comments — and fans are calling her out on it. After all, Peter was doing his best to communicate, and she repeatedly deflected the blame.

