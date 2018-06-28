Authorities confirmed on Thursday that a "shooting incident" took place at the Capital Gazette's newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. As reports emerged about the incident, tweets from Capital Gazette reporters about the shooting paint a horrific picture of what happened at the publication's offices.

So far, according to University of Maryland Medical Center, one individual has been admitted to the hospital for reported injuries. Anne Arundel Police confirmed that the building had been evacuated and that "officers [are] continuing to search building." Maryland's Office of Emergency Management advised locals to remain away from the area.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement on the situation on Twitter, saying that he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis" and was "praying for those at the scene and for our community." He added that he was in touch with County Executive Steve Schuh and the Maryland State Police.

Tweets shared by reporters and interns from the incident depict terrifying circumstances. In one case, an individual identified as an intern for the Capital Gazette tweeted about the situation and asked for help.

In another case, another Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis described the scenario in grim and sobering terms.

Capital Gazette's Joshua McKerrow shared photos from the incident, where dozens of police officers and vehicles were stationed by the newsroom's building.

In another instance, Capital Gazette's Danielle Ohl tweeted a safety check on her colleagues including Phil Davis, Anthony Messenger, Rick Hutzell, Chase Cook, and Selene San Felice. "Rachael Pacella is in the hospital with an injury," she added.

More to come...