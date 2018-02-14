The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it was responding to a school shooting situation in Parkland, Florida. Local WSVN 7 News reported there were "multiple casualties" at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and The Miami Herald has confirmed at least one death. Tweets from the Florida high school shooting show a disturbing and chaotic scene.

This article contains information about gun violence, which some may find triggering.

President Trump responded to news of the shooting in a tweet, writing: "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school." He also confirmed that he had spoken to Florida Governor Rick Scott, and said the White House was "working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting."

The sheriff's office warned the public to avoid the area around the high school, but confirmed around 4 p.m. that the shooter was in custody. The office had tweeted earlier: "Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm."

The high school is currently on lockdown, and TV stations have shown SWAT teams swarming the building. Tweets from inside the school and the surrounding area give an alarming glimpse into what's happening at the scene itself.

