Tweets From The YouTube Headquarters Active Shooter Situation Show Chaos & Confusion

On Tuesday, the San Bruno Police Department tweeted that there was "activity" at the address where YouTube's headquarters is in California, and advised people to stay out of the area. As the story developed, tweets from YouTube employees about an active shooter situation at their San Bruno headquarter reflected the chaos and confusion.

The San Bruno Police Department confirmed to Recode that there was, indeed, an "active shooter" in the headquarters. And later, a Zuckerberg San Francisco Hospital spokesperson told NPR that "several" people from the headquarters were brought there for injuries.

In a CBS News video shot from a helicopter above, an eagle's eye view of the scene showed YouTube employees running with their hands up in the air. In one of the scenes in the clip, a police officer could be seen patting down presumably a YouTube employee with his hands up.

Every person evacuating the YouTube headquarters was patted down by San Bruno police officers, according to CBS News. The measure was to thoroughly vet the group and prevent any escalation to the situation.

While speaking with BuzzFeed, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson said that "multiple" 911 calls were sent during the incident. The calls, according to Jackson, were from the YouTube San Bruno headquarters. Other Twitter users said that they first heard about the incident through their friends at the YouTube building.

The San Bruno shooting arrives after the horrific Parkland, Florida shooting that killed 17 people in February. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini conducted a press conference in which he gave some details about the incident. According to Barberini, the suspect was a woman. At this moment, the police chief says that there are three victims with varying degrees of injuries. While one victim is in fair condition, the two others face serious and critical injuries in the wake of the Tuesday shooting.

Some witnesses told CNBC News that several YouTube employees fled the building by turning to the Walmart e-commerce operation site. As more details emerge, it is feared that there are other victims. A spokesperson for the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told CNBC News that it was "still receiving patients."

YouTube employee Todd Sherman wrote about his harrowing experience in a thread and said that he first thought it was an earthquake when he saw people running. "At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves," Sherman tweeted. The YouTube employee also said that he said drops of the blood on the floor.

Outsiders who saw the situation unfold shared tweets as well. One person shared a video of the YouTube headquarter and also said that their own building was on lockdown.

This person who says she works at YouTube also mentioned drops of blood on the floor and said that the incident was "surreal."

President Donald Trump was briefed on the San Bruno shooting. On Twitter, Trump said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene."

As details become clearer and more information is given by the local law enforcement authorities, it's important to avoid misinformation. Unfortunately, soon after shootings take place, there is a likelihood that unverified claims will make rounds on Twitter, Facebook, and elsewhere. To fight against this spread of unverified information, BuzzFeed reporter Jane Lytvynenko has compiled a thorough list of the hoaxes that have gone up after the San Bruno reports surfaced. The idea is simple: Don't share it if it's not confirmed by the police.