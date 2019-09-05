Lil Nas X is everywhere — and in the video for his latest single "Panini," that's taken very literally. The "Panini" video premiered on Thursday, Sept. 5, and stars actor and meme queen Skai Jackson in a hilarious role, but as viewers soon find out, the rapper is the true star of the show. In typical Lil Nas X fashion, the clip is utterly hilarious and has provided the internet with great material for viral jokes. And these memes and tweets about Lil Nas X’s “Panini” video are hilariously on point, and absolutely golden.

The video follows Jackson as she lives in a neon, Blade Runner-esque futuristic world, where Lil Nas X reigns supreme and seems to follow her everywhere she goes — and that means he's literally everywhere. He’s on every advertisement, for everything from water to Beats by Dr. Dre. His holograms singing lyrics from “Panini” follow her everywhere she goes, from main streets to alleyways. When she tries to get away in an Uber, he’s all over the car. And when she finally boards a flight to escape and get away from him, he lands on the wing of the plane, taunting her with his lyrics and eliciting the most hilarious (and relatable) reaction.

LilNasXVEVO on YouTube

The ending is admittedly a little confusing, which only adds to the mystery and hilarity of the entire "Panini" video, and fans have latched on to the new clip. The rapper was obviously excited to see the reaction to his latest meme-able clip, asking fans on Twitter, "WHAT YALL THINK OF THE PANINI VIDEOOO??" with a starry eyes emoji. Immediately, the memes started pouring in as everyone went crazy about Jackson having to escape from Lil Nas X (in real life, who would want to do that?)

Appropriately, most of the memes featured reaction videos of other people running from scary situations that were not only extremely fitting, but also very likely to make your stomach hurt from laughing so hard.

Some fans responded with clips of people that just got the life scared out of them, and honestly, same.

But of course, the most effective reactions were the pop culture memes, mainly with quotes and reactions from shows like SpongeBob and Family Guy. There's truly an appropriate SpongeBob meme for every situation.

As a master of Twitter memes himself, the rapper got caught up in the action as well, retweeting some of the best reactions and making them go even more viral. After all, his fame came from the now-classic "Old Town Road," which started as a viral meme on Tik Tok, grew on other social media platforms, and went on to break the record for the most weeks spend at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. And, based on all the "Panini" memes popping up, it's clear his second single is on the same track.

Jackson also had fun with all of the memes, retweeting many of them and responding to Lil Nas X giving her a "big thank you" for picking her to star in his video. "No, big thank you to YOU!," she said. "Thank you for having me be apart of this. LOVE YA!"

Everything Lil Nas X touches now turns to gold, whether that's songs, videos, or just straight-up memes, and the world is better for it.