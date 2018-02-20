Each year, on the third Monday of February, America observes a federal holiday in honor of their nation's leaders. However, if modern history could be measured by the content of its tweets and memes, President's Day 2018 was about Trump more than almost anyone else.

Quips spread across social media on Monday as users reflected on exactly what it means to be an American under President Trump. This manifested in several ways: Some users shared photos of presidents from the last 25 years, remarking how they longed to have a more traditional politician occupying the West Wing. Some shared photos of Hillary Clinton, listlessly fantasizing about an alternative universe where the 2016 presidential election had a very different outcome.

Many also shared how much they missed having President Obama in the White House — retweeting and posting photos of the 44th president, his cabinet, and his family. "Man do I miss this guy," wrote user AJ Lenar, accompanied by a snapshot of Obama smiling and pointing just beyond the camera's lens.

Trump, for his part, reportedly spent the holiday golfing, having arrived in West Palm Beach around mid-morning, according to The Hill. It was the first time the President was seen in public since Friday.

His instructions to constituents? "Have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day!"

