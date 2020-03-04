Have you ever wanted to Tweet something but didn't want it part of your Twitter page forever? Well, now Twitter might be giving you the opportunity to do this in a way similar to Snapchat and Instagram. In a series of Tweets on March 4, Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour announced that Twitter would be testing Fleets — temporary Tweets that will disappear after 24 hours.

Twitter's new Fleets are meant to alleviate the pressure behind sharing your thoughts and feelings. "We're hoping that Fleets can help people share the fleeting thoughts that they would have been unlikely to Tweet," Beykpour Tweeted. Plus, this new feature will only allow people to reply to Fleets through reactions or DMs — they can't comment on them. And they don't even show up on your regular Twitter feed. To see someone's Fleets, you have to tap on their avatar at the top of your screen. In addition to posting a message, you can also post a GIF, photo, or video.

If you don't see Fleets anywhere on your Twitter yet, it's because the social media platform is just beginning to test the feature, starting with rollouts in Brazil on March 4. But when you do get the opportunity to try Fleets out during the testing phase, they'll be pretty easy to maneuver.

To create a Fleet, all you'll have to do is tap the plus sign on your avatar at the top of your Twitter feed (the same way you would make a Story on Instagram). Then, you'll have 280 characters to write whatever it is your heart desires, no strings attached (just make sure it's not mean).

While some users are excited to start using Twitter like they would Instagram or Facebook Stories, others aren't so convinced Fleets are a good idea. Shortly after news broke of the new Stories-like feature, #RIPTwitter started trending, with users expressing disappointment in the platform's latest decision to take this route. A photoshopped image depicting the Twitter home screen with "From Facebook" text at the bottom circulated amongst these Tweets, suggesting some people like Twitter because it's so different from other social media platforms.

While the jury is still out on the new Fleets feature, one thing is for sure — the way people use Twitter is about to undergo some major changes if this feature becomes permanent.