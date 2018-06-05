In an unprecedented move on Monday, President Trump rescinded the Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to an upcoming White House event celebrating their Super Bowl championship. Many were aghast at Trump's move, considering the presidential tradition that goes along with championship team invites. Moreover, Twitter reactions to the Eagles' White House invite reversal also indicated that many on social media had another problem with Trump's decision — that he seemingly got his facts wrong.

The now-cancelled event was originally scheduled to take place on the White House's south lawn on Tuesday, June. 5. In reflecting on the event's cancellation on Twitter, Trump indicated that his decision was largely driven by his views on the national anthem and his opposition to players kneeling or not being present on the field while it is played. As Trump wrote on Twitter after the decision was announced:

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!

Many on Twitter decried Trump for his decision, deriding him for his stance on NFL player kneeling and also accusing him of perpetuating divisiveness. Moreover, people also condemned the president for appearing to get his facts wrong. Trump's tweet seemed to imply that current Eagles players either stayed in the locker room or knelt during the national anthem. In reality, however, no Eagles player on the 2017 team knelt during the national anthem in the regular season. PennLive reporter Aaron Kasinitz, who covers the Eagles, also reported on Twitter that no Eagles player ever stayed in the locker room during the anthem either.

Some Eagles players also took to Twitter to condemn Trump's decision. For example, Torrey Smith criticized the misleading nature of Trump's tweet, saying, "If someone took a knee during those 16 games I missed it." He also decried the president for criticizing players for their views and for placing the focus of the event on the national anthem. As Smith tweeted:

There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should’ve been able to go. It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish

