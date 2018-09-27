As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to question one of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers in a Thursday hearing, Republicans interviewed two men claiming they assaulted Christine Blasey Ford — not Kavanaugh, as Ford alleged. The committee released a timeline on Wednesday night revealing that committee chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) spoke to a man multiple times this week who believes he had the alleged encounter with Ford in high school, as well as a second man who made a similar statement, according to The Hill.

Grassley has not disclosed the men's names, nor details about why they believe Ford is mistaken in identifying Kavanaugh as the man who allegedly assaulted her. Democrats on the Judiciary Committee weren't aware of the men's claims until the timeline was released by Republicans on Wednesday, The Hill reports.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied Ford's allegations. "I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes," his written remarks submitted ahead of Thursday's hearing said. The two men's claims, though unsubstantiated, will likely come up in Thursday's hearings, as they bolster Republicans' allegations that Ford is "mistaken."

Ford's attorney stands by her client's story, however. Earlier this week, she released polygraph results that said Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh were not "not indicative of deception," as CBS News reports.

More to come...