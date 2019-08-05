Tyler Cameron may have been the runner-up of Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette, but now that filming is over his love life seems to be coming up roses (pun intended). In fact, Tyler C. and Gigi Hadid were reportedly spotted out together in New York City, according to Elle, though the reasoning behind their little alleged meet-up remains to be seen. (Bustle reached out to both Tyler and Hadid's reps for comment, but had yet to hear back at the time of publication.)

This latest development comes less than a week after Tyler was reportedly photographed leaving Hannah's place in Los Angeles with an overnight bag. The former Bachelorette made it clear during the After the Final Rose special that she still had feelings for the Florida resident even now and asked if he'd be interested in grabbing a drink together. Tyler happily accepted and seemed just as smitten with his former flame than ever before. But while their reported overnight date may have left many fans certain that the duo were planning to give their relationship another shot, Tyler's rumored hangout with Hadid could indicate a different ending to this love story. Though neither Tyler nor Hadid have commented on the dating rumors, so it's difficult to know with absolute certainty if their relationship is romantic in nature.

Fans first became suspicious that something could be going on between the two of them after they started following each other on Instagram last month, but now an eyewitness recently shared a photo of Hadid hanging out at Brooklyn's Soho House with a man who looks suspiciously like Tyler. Though you can't see his face in the photo, the guy is shown wearing the exact same shirt that Tyler was donning earlier that day in NYC.

Coincidence? Not likely. So what exactly does this mean for Hannah? Does this potential date decrease Tyler's chances of becoming the next Bachelor even further? Until he opens up about any of this, all fans can do is sit back and wait.

Prior to his reported outing with Hadid, Tyler's comments about Hannah prove that he still cares deeply for her and wishes her nothing but the best. "We went through a whole lot together," Tyler stated on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast. "That was a crazy journey to share that experience with somebody. I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship and that's something I don't want to cut off cold turkey just because it didn't work out. That's someone who I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens."

He added: "I think we have a great relationship and a great friendship, and it doesn't need to be cut off just because it didn't work out."

That certainly sounds like someone who isn't quite sure what they want right now, which is understandable. He wasn't Hannah's first choice at the end of the season, so he may feel a bit hesitant about jumping back into a relationship with someone who recently broke his heart. And in regards to his apparent hangout with Hadid, he may just be enjoying the single life right now, which could definitely impact his future in the franchise.

"If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight — which, by the way, good on him. That's fine. If that's what you want to do right now, I don't blame him," Chris Harrison recently told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Tyler's Bachelor chances. "He's probably enjoying life really, really well — but that's not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette. So, it's about sincerity. It's about where you are in your life. And if that's where he is in his life, then he's not the guy for us."

From the look of things, Tyler is at a crossroads in his life and it's anyone's guess as to what path he'll choose to go down, but you better believe fans will wait with baited breath to see what happens next.