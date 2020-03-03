Tyler Cameron has broken his silence on his mother's sudden death. On Monday, Mar. 2, hours after his mother's death was reported, Tyler took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mom, Andrea. In his post, he mourned his mother and encouraged followers to reach out to their loved ones while they still can.

The Bachelorette contestant, who became a fan favorite during the show's most recent season starring Hannah Brown, posted a touching photo of himself and his two brothers, Austin and Ryan, holding their mom's hand in the hospital bed. "Today heaven gained an angel," he wrote. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on."

Tyler continued to make a couple requests to fans on behalf of his family. "First, tell those you love that you love them," he wrote. He also asked for some privacy as they grieved their enormous loss. "Please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private," he said. "Thank you for all of your love and support."

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Tyler indicated that something was amiss when he had to cancel a scheduled appearance on Good Morning America that he had been hyping up on social media. "Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency," he tweeted, without giving any specific details. "Please pray for my mom and my family." PEOPLE later confirmed that Andrea had passed away later that day after being rushed to the hospital. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Tyler and his brothers had a very close relationship with their mom. Just a few weeks ago, in January, Andrea honored her sons on Instagram, sharing some sweet childhood photos. "Love my young men and the character, discipline and grace they put out into the world," she wrote. "They have been my world... and will continue to be my world."

Andrea was also very supportive of her sons' endeavors, cheering Tyler on as he ran the New York City Marathon. "So grateful for all of the support that I got from my family, friends, and BN!," he wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a slideshow of photos of him with his mom and family. "Couldn’t have done this race without all of y’all."

Rest in peace, Andrea.