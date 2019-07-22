In 2019, ride shares and 24/7 food delivery have practically become a staple for anyone living in an urban area in the United States. And if you love those services, you'll be happy to know they might become even easier to use in the coming months. According to TechCrunch, Uber is testing a monthly pass subscription that offers discounted rides, free delivery on Eats orders, and more for $24.99 a month in two cities.

To start out, Uber is testing different versions of this new pass in San Francisco and Chicago, according to TechCrunch. In those two cities, the pass costs $24.99 a month and includes some variation of the following offerings: discounted Uber rides, free Eats delivery, and free JUMP rides on bikes and scooters. TechCrunch further reports that Uber is testing less expensive monthly passes in other undisclosed cities, though the information on those passes is not available.

An Uber spokesperson said to the tech site, “From meals to wheels and everything in between, we’re always looking for ways to make Uber the go-to option for your everyday needs." Though the service is so far limited to a handful of cities, it's possible it could become more widely available in the future.

Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to tech site Engadget, Uber's new monthly pass seems to build upon the app's monthly Ride Pass, which provides discounted rates and free scooter and e-bike rides for users who commit to a monthly fee of $24.99. Anyone who wants the Ride Pass can buy it right in the Uber app. According to Uber's site, Ride Pass "gives you consistently lower prices no matter the traffic, weather, or time of day." And according to The Verge, the Ride Pass does offer riders a significant discount on rides, often helping them to save around 15% of riding costs per month, cumulatively. And now, this new monthly pass from Uber would hypothetically cost the same as the Ride Pass does in some cities — but it would provide the added bonus of free or discounted Eats delivery.

If this new Uber subscription does become a permanent thing, it won't be the only app that offers ride plans or food delivery subscriptions. Lyft offers an All-Access Plan that offers riders a specific number of rides to use over the course of a month (the cost of the plan varies, depending on how many rides you plan to take). Similarly, Postmates offers a Plus Unlimited Plan, which provides unlimited free food delivery for all orders over $30, for the monthly base cost of $10.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images

But Uber is the only app to potentially offer a one-stop-shop type of subscription service, where you can pay for discounted travel and food delivery all for one rate. Again, this service is only in the testing stage, and isn't guaranteed to be available on a larger scale. But for now, residents of Chicago, San Francisco, and other undisclosed cities get to revel in the joy that is a free JUMP ride — if you're willing to pay the monthly fee, that is.