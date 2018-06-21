This is going to be the summer of fluffy shoes, and you're not going to be mad about it. Ugg's "Fluff Yeah" slides have arrived, giving you a whole new option on how to style your summer dresses and palazzo pant outfits.

Originally known for their sheepskin boots, the brand has been nudging itself out of its staple Early-Noughties box and expanding into different designs and aesthetics — and these fluffy sandals are a testament to that. Also designed in the brand's trademark sheepskin material, the entire shoe is covered in a teased out fluffy fabric, from the slide band in front of the foot to the sides of the soles. The slide band also features grooves in the sheepskin, making it look like an actual pool slide sandal. The back features an oversized strap with an Ugg graphic, bringing the whole "chunky shoe" aesthetic full circle.

The shoes come in a series of different colorways, offering you four different hues to choose from. You can pick between a coral hue named “Lantana,” which is named after a flower; a soft, almost white blush-pink dubbed ”Seashell Pink;" a dark grey aptly named “Charcoal;” and then your sleek black option called “Black."

Meant to combine the look of a slipper with the functionality of a sandal, the two combine together to make one summer statement shoe. See the options below.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides - Black $100 Ugg Starting off with the black pair because that's everyone's favorite color during the summer, these slides are a sleek and chic version of the playful design. Thanks to its ink-black sheepskin material, the black and white branded band in the back really pops. Buy Now

Fluff Yeah Slides - Charcoal $100 Ugg The charcoal version is softer than it's jet-black counterpart, and will work with everything from your black faded jeans to pastel midi skirts. Buy Now

Fluff Yeah Slides - Lantana $100 Ugg For those who crave a bolder statement, reach for the bright coral "Lantana" slides. They add an electric pop of pink, and are made in mind with those who like to play with fashion. Ugly-chic is back this summer. Buy Now

If you love the idea of these sandals but personally aren't ready to step outside with marshmallows strapped to your feet, there's another Ugg sandal that has a little less fur and will help you dip your toe into the whole "textured shoe" trend.

The Royale slip-ons are like pool slides with tufts of fur on the bands. Coming in five different colors— from red, to baby blue, to black — they let you add a pop of texture without overdoing it. If you wear these for a few weeks and get comfortable with them, you just might be ready to graduate to something a little more intense and experimental, like the Fluff Yeah sandals.

If you had no idea Ugg makes summer shoes, you're not alone. In the past year the brand has made strides to reinvent itself and push past its college-and-leggings aesthetic, collaborating with a series of innovative designers and creating unexpected silhouettes. From making bedazzled and flame-licked shoes with Jeremy Scott, to socked booties with Japanese label Sacai, it's been a transformation.

One of the most buzzed about collaborations was with streetstyle brand Y/Project. A Parisian label that gravitates towards slouchy, unisex designs, the two debuted a collection of slouchy thigh-high Ugg stilettos that completely flipped the classic winter shoe on its head.

"The UGG Classic boot is one of the most recognizable shoes in history. It's timeless and challenging design made it a worldwide statement. Y/Project is about challenges. Since launch we've been twisting the grounded codes, we challenged the acceptable and triggered people by putting focus on the unexpected," Glenn Martens, the designer, shared in a release.

Ugg keeps pushing the boundaries and is completely revolutionizing our summer wardrobe game. Here's to hoping they continue.