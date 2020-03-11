UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

It has been revealed that Conservative MP and Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus. Dorries reportedly started showing symptoms last Thursday and is currently in self-isolation. Dorries is the first MP to have contracted COVID-19 that we know of.

In a statement, the Minister said: "I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus.

"As soon as I was informed I took all advised precautions and have been self isolating at home," she continued. "Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock responded to the news by tweeting the following:

"Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers."

Labour MP Rachael Maskell has revealed she will also be self-isolating under NHS advisement, following a meeting with Dorries last week.

Speaking to Sky News, Maskell revealed she is currently working from home to fulfill her duties, and that she believes, "this will become a norm over the coming weeks and days as we are seeing more people being diagnosed with coronavirus."

She continued: "Everybody has got to take the advice of Public Health England and therefore I trust the prime minister has also contacted NHS 111."

Dorries had visited the House Of Commons in the past week, meaning she could have potentially come into contact with many others while having the virus, but before showing symptoms (which can take up to five days to show, the BBC reports).