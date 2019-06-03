The president has kicked off a three-day trip to the UK this week. With that visit comes a number of scheduled events: official dinners, time spent with the royal family — and, for the people of London, a number of organized protests against POTUS. Monday marks the first day of the trip, and already, photos of UK protests against Trump are all over Twitter, showing just how many people are speaking out against the president while he's across the pond.

A year after the now-famous Trump baby blimp floated its way over cities, golf courses, and multiple countries, UK residents have come up with a number of protest phrases and styles. To ABC News, organizers of one of the protest groups, "Together Against Trump," said that they have rallies planned for both Monday and Tuesday of the president's visit. The protest on Tuesday already has over 8,000 people registered to attend, via its Facebook group. Another 34,000 people indicated their interest.

In addition to protests, a number of photos and videos have suggested the crowd sizes for various public events aren't giant. For example, the crowd standing outside of Buckingham Palace during Trump's visit to the queen can be seen, at one point, in this video. Similarly, the largely empty space along The Mall (a road near Buckingham Palace, where crowds often gather to see political figures) can be seen in this photo.

Here are just some of the protest signs, videos, and banners made by UK residents in direct protest of Trump's visit:

The Video Projection Onto Big Ben The campaign group Led By Donkeys, a billboard campaign group in London that often rents out billboard space to highlight British issues related to Brexit, has offered up a number of forms of protest against the president. As seen above, the group projected a video of British politician Boris Johnson speaking poorly of Trump. The group tweeted, "Hey @ realDonaldTrump, you just endorsed your Brexit buddy @ BorisJohnson but he said some VERY NASTY things about you and he doesn’t want you to know. So we projected his words onto Big Ben. Watch with the SOUND ON # TrumpUKVisit"

"UK Approval Ratings" This image, also projected onto Big Ben by Led By Donkeys, shows the apparent disparity of approval ratings between the current American president and former President Barack Obama. The numbers were cited from data by YouGov UK, according to Newsweek. The group tweeted, "Hi @ realDonaldTrump. Just so you know, you’re wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don’t like you (though they love @ BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London. # TrumpUKvisit"

"10 Things We Hate About You..." 90s babies, rejoice: there is a way to celebrate one of the greatest films of all time while protesting if you want. The "10 Things" on this sign read: "dreadful hair," "fascist," "climate change-denier," "liar," "ignorant," "racist," "ill-mannered," "war-monger," "Brexit-promoter," and "misogynist."

"Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Donald Trump Has Got To Go" This video shows a protest taking place outside of Buckingham Palace in response to Trump's visit. Some of the signs that are in the video include many that say "Dump Trump." The protesters can be heard chanting, "Hey hey! Ho ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"

" ... A Giant USS John McCain Baseball Cap." Another visual protest by the group Led By Donkeys includes the image above, a cartoon "U.S.S. John McCain" baseball hat superimposed onto the exterior wall of Madame Tussaud's. The group tweeted, Hey @ realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats. So we turned Madame Tussaud's into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London!