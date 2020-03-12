Get excited, beauty lovers! A major sale is returning just in time for spring. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is back, and there are 50% off deals on everything from skin care to makeup.

According to the Ulta website, the 21 Days of Beauty event kicks off Mar. 15 and will extend to Apr. 4. As usual, the sale takes some of Ulta's most popular brands and products and slices the prices in half each day.

While the daily deals are typically the ones that get the most attention, Ulta has also introduced a second portion of the sale: Weekly Hot Buys. In addition to the two or three products that are half off each day, the retailer will also feature additional items on sale at 30% off. These items will be available throughout the entire week. Similarly to how half off deals turn over daily, the Hot Buy deals will change at the beginning of each week.

What's first in Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty? On Mar. 15, shoppers can snag half off the beloved Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz making the price just $11.50, and skin care fans can shop Mario Badescu's Vitamin C & Super Peptides Serums for just $22.50. As for Hot Buys, you can snag multiple foundations and acne fighting skincare — like PUR's Love Your Seflie and Peach & Lily's Super Reboot Mask — for 30% off all week long.

If you want to make your plans for the next 21 days, Ulta has set up a handy calendar to track every single deal being offered during the event. So grab your planner and scope out those deals now so you're ready to shop Mar. 15.