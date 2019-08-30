Grand beauty events that only happen a couple of times a year are the ones that makeup and skin care lovers have marked on their calendars eons in advance. However, Ulta just announced it’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale is coming to keep you on your toes. And surprise, surprise—the event also happens to start this Labor Day Weekend.

As if you didn’t already have a laundry list of things to buy from every other store this Labor Day, you can blame Ulta for throwing a monkey wrench in your plans. For those who have never participated in the event, Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a three-week-long sale that puts a new deal on a pedestal every single day. Not to mention, the star promo product of the day will be 50% off for 24 hours. There are only two times a year that this beauty event even happens, so when people tell you to drop everything, they mean that ish.

Expect a lot of great makeup and skin care goodies out of these 48 offers that you otherwise wouldn’t spend the extra dough during any other time of the year. Stocking up on dark hues of Dose of Colors lipstick, fruity-scented eyeshadow from Too Faced, and bold brow products from Benefit is made a whole lot easier as the 21 days is also included online if you can’t get to a physical Ulta store.

Starting off the cooler season with a beauty bang, Ulta will unveil the first deal starting Sep. 1 and the sale will keep pushing sweet discounted products until Sep. 21.

To help you clock the juiciest bits of the event, here are some of the best deals.

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer — Sep. 1

Kicking off the event is one of many beauty guru favorites—Benefit's POREfessional Primer. Normally, this coveted primer is on shelves for $32, but on Sep. 1, you can get it for 16 bucks.

Ofra Cosmetics Rodeo Drive Highlighter — Sep. 2

If it's more shimmer you need, Ofra's Rodeo Drive Highlighter will make your cheeks shine bright like a diamond for $14.50.

Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops — Sep. 3

Flesh is known for offering up makeup no makeup products and these Glisten Drops leaves you with the natural glow of your dreams. Plus, it comes in four different shades, so switch up your glisten to your heart's desire.

Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder — Sep. 3

This setting powder is the weightless finish you want when you're avoiding flashback. The finely-milled powder doesn't leave you dry, and you can get this baby for $19.50 starting Sep. 3.

Mario Badescu Rose Hip Nourishing Oil — Sep. 3

Get any dry patches in check with Mario Bedescu's Rose Hip Nourishing Oil. For $11, how can you miss a beat on this Vitamin C-infused skin care?

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream — Sep. 7

Dry skin peeps, rejoice! You can soak in a plethora of moisture for half off on Sep. 7 and snag the brand's Skin Smoothing Cream. Winter is coming, fam.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer — Sep. 7

Save yourself and your brows a headache to give them the respect they deserve. ABH's Brow Definer does exactly what you want it to—and in 10 shades, no less.

Too Faced Tutti Frutti - Berry Eyeshadow Palette — Sep. 10

For those who like scented makeup, this one should get thrown onto your calendar stat! Too Faced's Tutti Frutti Collection is exclusively sold at Ulta, so now's the time to add this precious berry-scented eyeshadow palette to your cart when it's $17 on Sep. 10.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara — Sep. 12

Tarte carries a boatload of great mascaras, but this 4-in-1 Mascara has been out and slaying the game for over 10 years. The mascara helps to elongate, curl, condition, and gives your lashes some added volume.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush and Highlighters — Sep. 13

When you sweat out makeup, you may not think about how it affects your blush and highlighter—but Tarte Cosmetics did. The brand offers up both its 12-hour wear highlighter and blushes for half off, so you can keep on shining.

Kylie Cosmetics Matte and Velvet Lip Kits — Sep. 14

Believe it or not, even Kylie's popularized Lip Kits are going to be on sale for Ulta's big biannual event. You can snag any of the velvet or mate finishes for $14.50 on Sep. 14. Mark your calendars for this one.

Dose of Color Matte Liquid Lipstick

If Lip Kits aren't your speed, Dose of Colors is also offering up their famous Matte Liquid Lipsticks. After all, can you ever have enough matte lipsticks?

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer

Listed as one of Ulta's fan favorite products, Too Faced's Hangover Replenishing Face Primer is up for grabs. This popular primer is filled with hyaluronic acid and coconut water, so you're getting hydrated all while saving some coin.

Ulta is coming for beauty lovers at the best time when the holidays are approaching. But more than likely, makeup geeks will keep some of these goodies for themselves.