It's finally here! Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale runs from now through Saturday, April 7 and is the retailer's epic "event" of the year. The promotion features "Beauty Steals," which means 50 percent off specific products for a single day. It also includes "Hot Buys," which is 40 percent off of specific products during a day.

Beauty lovers enjoy three full weeks of deep discounts and sweet sales on prestige products. Items from luxe skin care and makeup brands, including Tarte, Too Faced, Urban Decay, Eyeko, Benefit, Kopari, Smashbox, Peter Thomas Roth, MAC, Philosophy, Juice Beauty, and more, are marked down.

You will be whipping out your credit card with incredibly frequency for the next several weeks as you stock up on amazing items that don't usually see their prices slashed.

The 21 Days of Beauty Sale applies to both in-store and online purchases. The discounts are active while supplies last and there are different deals each day. It's a lot to process but it's well worth the effort. Your face and your bank account will thank you — mightily so!

To stay on top of the deals, which change daily and include items that are expressly part of the "Platinum Perks" program for rewards members, you can sign up for Ulta's email newsletter. Or you can check out our rundown of the "Ulta-mate" discounts.

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $70, Ulta This skin-firming and damage-fighting cream from Gwyneth Paltrow's brand is normally $70. It's an online-only, half-off deal on Tuesday, March 20. It's a steal for your skin!

Clarisonic Mia 2 Skin Cleansing System Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Clarisonic Mia 2 Skin Cleansing System, $169, Ulta This dual-speed system is said to clean skin six times (!!!) better than regular washing with a cloth. It's normally $169 and is therefore a skincare investment. So it's smart to take advantage of the savings, which are offered online and in stores on Thursday, March 22.

Eyeko Eyeliners Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Eyeko Eyeliners, $11, Ulta UK brand Eyeko has an extensive arsenal of jet black liquid eyeliners designed for executing an excellent wing or a flawless flick. The liners are normally $22. But on Thursday, March 22, you can get them online for half off at $11 a piece.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Singles Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Urban Decay Eyeshadow Singles, $20, Ulta Love your lids in many ways during the 21 Days of Beauty sale. Urban Decay's super pigmented, extra velvety eyeshadows are normally $20 a pop. They are marked down to $10 a disc on Friday, March 23. The discount applies in stores and online. Go ahead and update that eyeshadow wardrobe.

Benefit Brow Wax Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Benefit Brow Wax, Free With $50 Benefit Purchase, Ulta Benefit Brow Bars are situated inside Ulta boutiques. If you spend $50 on any Benefit products or services on Saturday, March 24, you qualify for a free brow wax. You can grab some of the brand's mascaras or liners and finish by 'scaping your framers.

IT Cosmetics Confidence In a Compact Courtesy of Ulta Beauty IT Cosmetics, Confidence in a Compact, $19, Ulta Need a new foundation that also offers supreme moisture? Then grab this multi-tasker for half-off online and in Ulta stores on Sunday, March 25.

Kopari Coconut Melt Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Kopari Coconut Melt, $14, Ulta This coconut oil treat can be used eight different ways. It's 50 percent off on Tuesday, March 27. It's an online-only sale but it's a total steal. The tub will last forever and the product serves as a deep conditioner for hair, as a makeup remover, or as a body moisturizer. Don't snooze on this deal.

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquefied Liquid Lipstick Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Too Faced Melt Matte Liquified Long-Wear Lipstick, $21, Ulta This creamy, long-lasting, and non-cakey formula is to die for. Slash the price in half and it's even more desirable. There are over two dozens shades to shop online and in person on Friday, March 30.

Mario Badescu Skincare Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Mario Badescu Skincare, 25% Off, Ulta Everything from premium skincare brand Mario Badescu is on a 25 percent off deal on Saturday, March 31. If you've not tried the Facial Spray with Rosewater, do not delay. You would be wise full advantage of this discount across the Badescu suite of products.

Shiseido Oil-Free Broad Spectrum SPF 42 Sunscreen Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Shiseido Oil-Free Broad Spectrum SPF 42 Sunscreen, $24, Ulta A quality facial sunscreen that adds a little glow for just $24 on Monday, April 2? That's a "yes!" This Shiseido product will protect and pamper your skin.

Buxom Show Some Skin Weightless Foundation Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Buxom Show Some Kind Weightless Foundation, $34, Ulta This buildable but lightweight foundation is offered at 50 percent off as an online-only deal on Tuesday, April 3. Engage in some makeup bag spring cleaning with a brand new foundation such as this.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $11-$12, Ulta This iconic primer ensures that eyeshadow stays put all day and well through the night. It's marked down, online and in shops, on Thursday, April 5.

Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Cream Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Cream, $22, Ulta The skin under the eyes is super delicate and often shows signs of fatigue. So take care of it with this cooling gel. A jar is usually $45. But you'll get it for 50 percent off on Thursday, April 5. The discount applies for digital purchases only.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear Concealer Courtesy of Ulta Beauty Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer, $14, Ulta This concealer offers full coverage but with a light, airy feel. Its full price is $28. But you can grab it for $14 on Saturday, April 6. This deal is online only.

MAC Original Prep + Prime Fix+ Courtesy of Ulta Beauty MAC Original Prep + Prime Fix+, $13, Ulta MAC is relatively new to Ulta shelves but the brand is participating in the sale. This multi-purpose hydrating spray, which preps, sets, and refreshes your face and your makeup, is on a half-off deal on Saturday, April 7. It applies online and in stores.