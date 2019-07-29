Is there anything better than a BOGO lipstick sale? That's retail parlance for "Buy One, Get One" — with the "get one" being free or half-price. Ulta's buy one, get one free lipstick sale features products from many of your favorite prestige brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tarte, Too Faced, BECCA, and more. The promotion runs from now through Aug. 3. It's a mix and match sale across brands, which means customers can buy an ABH liquid lipstick and get a Too Faced gloss as the freebie. Ulta is effectively extending National Lipstick Day, which is July 29, to National Lipstick Week with this "can't miss" sale.

Other brands participating in the sale include LORAC and Beauty by PopSugar. Lipstick bullets, lip glosses, and lip liners are available as part of this epic sale. So, yes, it's possible to build a brand new lip wardrobe without breaking the bank.

It's best to reserve at least an hour out of your week to shop this massive lipstick sale. There are 31 product types included and each comes in different color options. If you've been eager to try a specific formula, this sale certainly offers an incentive to take the plunge and make the purchase. This promotion is also a terrific opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone and try a new color or texture with your second lippie. You may very well find your new favorite daily use shade. Since it's a freebie, it's low commitment since you didn't shell out any cash for it. Plus, you can always pass it along to your lipstick-loving bestie if it doesn't work out.

Below are nine products to shop during the sale. If you see a shade or a formula you like, buy it before it sells out. Please note that the freebie discount is applied when you add two lippies to your cart.

1. Tarte Double Duty Beauty The Lip Sculptor Double Ended Lipstick & Gloss

It's a two-fer. You don't need to make a choice between a bullet lipstick or wand gloss. You get both. You can layer them or rock them on their own. This single tube means that you will always have options to suit your makeup mood while on the go.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

The brand's signature liquid lippies are matte, smudge-proof, full coverage, non-drying, and come in 28 stunning colors. You can grab both a dark and a light shade with the sale or stock up on two tubes of a tried and true, favorite hue.

3. Too Faced Tutti Frutti Juicy Fruits Comfort Lip Glaze

There are 11 shades of this glassy glaze, which has a yummy, sweet scent. If you tend to nix glosses because of their sticky reputation, these will definitely change your mind. They wear comfortably with a single swipe.

4. Too Faced Melted Matte Liquefied Long Wear Lipstick

Too Faced's Melted Mattes come in 18 colors from pink to red to brown to green to purple. These babies don't budge nor do they cake or crust on lips. That means you can confidently proceed to paint your pout with a Melted Matte. Buy two so you can create the always trendy ombre look

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss

ABH maybe be best known for its mega matte liquid lipsticks. But its smooth, creamy, and super shiny glosses are ace, too. They can be worn a la carte or slicked over your fave ABH liquid lippie shade for added depth and dimension. There are 26 gloss shades from which to choose.

6. BECCA Ultimate Lipstick Love

Thirty. That's how many shades BECCA's lustrous and luxurious Lipstick Love formula comes in. If you are in search of statement nude or a classic, Old Hollywood red, your search JUST ended.

7. Too Faced Sweet Peach Creamy Lip Oil

Summer can be murder on the lips, thanks to the unrelenting heat, dry air, and the sun. Treat your pucker with this sumptuous and conditioning oil, which includes coconut oil and Vitamin E. It also imparts a lovely, peachy pink shine.

8. Beauty By PopSugar Sweet Stx Satin Matte Lip Color

PopSugar's chubby lip crayons are moisturizing mattes that smell exactly like delicious vanilla cupcakes. They can also pull double duty and act as liners that both trace and fill the surface of lips. 'Nuff said.

9. LORAC PRO Matte Lip Color

You can prep for fall's rich and precise lip looks with these crayons. The matte texture is velvety and can also line and fill your pout. Plus, the shade range is very autumnal. A sale like this is a great opportunity for planning ahead.

Shoppers can revamp and refresh their lipstick collections with this massive sale. Ulta will serve as a one-stop lipstick shop through Aug. 3.