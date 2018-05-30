As those familiar with Uma Thurman's decades-long screen-acting career are probably duly aware, the Oscar nominee seems to have a bit of a penchant for playing uniquely creepy and dark roles on the big screen. And per Tuesday's news circuit, it sounds like the actor is keen on continuing that legacy in 2018. Fans of her famously hair-raising onscreen ventures will likely be delighted to learn that Uma Thurman is starring in a new Netflix series called Chambers, according to a May 29 report by Deadline. Following Deadline's lead, several other news outlets, including Variety, have also reported on Thurman's casting.

According to Deadline, Chambers "centers on a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life." And as if that premise alone wasn't enough to incite a hearty round of heebie-jeebies already, the quick descriptor goes on to reveal that the series will not only grapple with unsettling medical dramas, but ghostly ones, too. As far as pairing surgical procedures with supernatural horror is concerned, a malevolent heart transplant sounds about as chilling as it gets.

Per Deadline's write-up, the series' young protagonist only seems to find herself in more trouble as she pushes to "uncover the truth" about her similarly young heart donor's death. In this case, "trouble" sounds a lot like some subtle form of insidious possession, wherein the heart recipient begins "taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister." On the subject of the donor's death, the description calls it "sudden," though inquiring readers are left to wonder exactly how that particular tidbit will eventually play out in the series.

In what seems to be a perfect role for the famously haunting Thurman, she's reportedly set to play a leading character named Nancy, the deceased heart donor's mother. To everyone out there currently thinking something along the lines of "Sheesh, this plot sounds truly agonizing," the series takes it a step further. Apparently, Thurman's Nancy actually attempts to build some kind of trepidatious relationship with the heart recipient, "only to find out her daughter may not be as dead as she thought." Because, really, what's a creepy paranormal thriller without a stressful semi-friendship between a grieving mother and the kid whose heart might be housing the spirit of her dead daughter?

Perhaps best known for her critically-acclaimed roles in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, Thurman's pop cultural proclivity for projects with a creepiness factor has cropped up pretty consistently throughout her notably lengthy Hollywood career. In Thurman's case, the creepiness factor has taken on a variety of faces, ranging from unnervingly sardonic (think: Lars Von Trier's Nymphomaniac) to flat-out sinister. For those thriller buffs who prefer Thurman's more overtly ominous films — especially those of the supernatural variety — Chambers will probably be worth a watch.

Beyond a brief description of the upcoming Netflix series' upcoming plot-line, courtesy of Deadline's report, there's not a whole lot of information available as to the nitty gritty's of Thurman's latest gig. But rest assured: A few sentences proves more than enough time for the greater media consuming population to understand the gist of its potential for some top-notch eeriness. Plus, with Thurman in a leading role, it certainly doesn't seem like that'll be too hard to accomplish. (Judging by her cinematic track record, at least.)

Though Thurman is the first name from the upcoming series' cast list to be released, there's comparatively more information about the brains behind the scenes of Chambers. According to several reports, the hourlong Netflix show was created and written by Leah Rachel, who will also serve as co-showrunner on the series, alongside fellow tv writer and producer Akela Cooper.

No word yet as to when exactly Chambers will be careening into Netflix queues. But whenever it does, here's to hoping it gifts eager viewers with a whole lot of creepy — and a whole lot of Thurman.