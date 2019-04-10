Accessories elevate an ensemble. An armful of bangles, a massive bauble, or stacks of rings are the finishing touches to your OOTD. Then there's Unbound's Palma. It's a fashion-forward ring that takes things to the next level. The Unbound Palma ring doubles as a secret vibrator. It's a glorious fusion of style, sex, and tech. Plus, it's a way for the wearer to express their sexual freedom, and that's a beautiful thing.

The Palma is a pretty, armor-like cocktail ring that can sit on your digit almost like a cuff. But looking good isn't its sole function. The Palma is also a pleasure device, having five speed settings, ranging from low to medium to high to tilt responsive to custom. Yes, you can tap and tilt the ring in order to adjust the intensity and vibration pattern to your liking.

The ring also has a rotating band so the vibrating portion can lay horizontally or vertically across your finger. Ultimately, it's designed to suit your personal preferences when in use — and not.

The Palma is $128, waterproof, and available in ring sizes 5 through 8. Unbound has a ring sizing tool on its website that will help you find the right fit when shopping for a Palma. It also — ahem — comes in two finishes. It's available in either 14k electroplated gold or silver. Both of these finishes are safe for the body, according to the press materials received by Bustle. So you won't have any worries about using the ring for its other intended function.

The gold version is quite chic. But it also allows the user to demonstrate their sexuality in a stylish and subtle way. It can also make its wearer feel bold and confident. On the surface, a ring that's also a secret vibrator might not seem like an overt expression of sexuality when the only way someone else will know about its additional powers is if you tell them. But think of it this way. There is something inherently empowering about having and keeping a secret — like a vibrator ring — and sharing it on your terms.

If you prefer silver jewelry, then this version is all you. The Palma is the multi-tasking accessory you never knew you needed and you're likely wondering how you ever lived without it.

The Palma also comes with a magnetic USB charging dock that fully charges the device for an hour and also provides 60 minutes of use. The ring can be easily and carefully cleaned with warm water, as well. It's a low maintenance and high performance gadget that will bring you plenty of pleasure — not to mention compliments from your fellow fashionable friends.

The Palma is another excellent offering from Unbound, which is a sexual wellness brand that provides women with ways to be in touch with and aware of their sexuality. These are the sex toys and the utilitarian jewelry of the future.