An appeals court has ruled against a policy established by the Trump administration in 2017 that effectively barred detained undocumented pregnant teens from obtaining abortions when in federal custody. In its ruling, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said its judges were "unanimous in rejecting the government’s position that its denial of abortion access can be squared with Supreme Court precedent."

According to the Hill, the three judges who heard the case were divided with Circuit Judges Sri Srinivasan and Robert Wilkins authoring the court's ruling opinion while Senior Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman filed a dissenting opinion. In noting their rejection of the Trump administration's claim that Supreme Court precedent squared with their denial of abortion access in their ruling, Judges Srinivasan and Wilkins said that, "Under binding Supreme Court precedent, a person has a constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy before fetal viability, and the government cannot unduly burden her decision."

"The government accepts the applicability of that settled framework to unaccompanied alien children in its custody," the judges went on to write in their ruling. "Those controlling principles dictate affirming the district court’s preliminary injunction against the government's blanket denial of access to abortion for unaccompanied minors."

More to come...