Unexpected But Awesome Products You Can Find On Walmart.com
From nifty kitchen gadgets to soothing lamps for self-care, I will always spend money a good gadget, and even better, a great deal. As we all know, Walmart is the go-to source for everyday and special items, so it stands to reason there would be whole host of unexpected but awesome products on Walmart.com you would've never imagined you could find.
Personally, I'm a sucker for cool gadgets, and the internet provides me with plenty of options. I'm a woman of many talents, from cooking and baking to taking care of handy work around my apartment, so I know firsthand that the right product can come in handy. I firmly believe in living your life, smarter and more efficiently while having fun. Thankfully, Walmart.com has some great products and finds to inspire your best self any day of the week.
Read on for my favorite picks. (And don't forget: You can get free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more!)
Get Smart With These Nifty Outlets
KOOTION Smart Plug 4 Pack Wifi Enabled Mini Outlets Smart Socket
$33
Control your home remotely with these super smart outlets. They're wifi-enabled and compatible with your smart home devices.
Let The Himalayas Come To You With This Lamp
Himalayan Natural Glow Pink Salt Lamp
$15
Made from real Himalayan natural salt crystals, this salt lamp will bring balance and foster a zen environment to any room. Not only does it have therapeutic benefits, but it doubles as a great decorative piece, too.
Savor Your Hydration With This Water-Infusion Bottle
Asobu 20-ounce Pure Flavor 2 Go Water Bottle
$13
With a sizable infusion chamber and made from Tritan plastic, this bottle is sure to keep your water flavorful through the day.
Take The Disco With You Wherever You Go
Portworld Disco Ball Party Light
$16
Be the light of the party (literally) with this portable disco ball. Great for parties and even solo karaoke sessions.
Unleash Your Inner Pop Star With This Karaoke Mic
Tzumi PopSolo Glow Wireless LED Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone (Rose Gold)
$25
Snazzy and wireless, this fun microphone is guaranteed to land you the top spot at karaoke or that audition for best singer ever. It's also Bluetooth operated and compatible with most smartphones.
Keep Your Tunes Classic With A Fun Speaker
Coca-Cola Can Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$19
Throw off your friends with this deceptively cute speaker. This USB charged speaker is Bluetooth enabled and pairs well with most smartphones and devices.
Let The Moon Be Your Guide With This Lunar Night Lamp
Large Moon Light, 3D Printing Moon Lunar LED Night Light Lamp
$33
Get up close and personal with the moon in your room. Incredibly detailed and portable, this is sure to be a standout night light and bedside accessory for your home.
Make Your Fave Finger Food In A Flash
Obstce DIY Kitchen Gadget Dough Press Mould Meat Pie Ravioli Dumpling Maker Mold Tool
$6
Make pies, dumplings and your grandma's secret ravioli, with this handy press. Small and portable, you're guaranteed to have a leg up at the potluck with your treats.
This Is The Easiest Way To Separate Your Egg Yolks
Jolege Stainless Steel Kitchen Tools Egg Yolk White Separator
$8
Save time on baking prep with this handy egg separator. For easy and fast separation, this easy-to-clean gizmo will have you whipping meringues and cooking curds in a jiffy.
Drink With Peace Of Mind Thanks To These Unbreakable Glasses
Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 8)
$33
When the vino is flowing, make sure your drinkware can keep up. These unbreakable glasses are made from Triton plastic. Extremely durable and long-lasting to survive even the clumsiest guests.
Keep Feet Happy With This Healing Salve
O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube, 3 oz.
$7
Summer feet are groomed in the winter. This ultra-moisturizing salve offers relief from dryness and keeps tootsies nice and moisturized so you can show them off in warmer temps.
For Breakfast On The Go, Try This Set
Sistema Breakfast To Go Reusable Food Container with Removable Tray & Spoon
$9
No one likes a soggy breakfast. Keep your breakfast staples separate on the go with this reusable container. It even comes with flatware to save on that annoying trip to the lunchroom.
Save The Planet One Plastic Bag At A Time
Home Grocery Bag Holder Wall Mount Storage Dispenser Plastic Kitchen Organizer
$9
Store those grocery bags for reuse with this handy organizer. All you have to do is grab and go, you eco-conscious being!
Store Your Books In Style With These Floating Shelves
EECOO Fashionable Creative Floating Wall Shelf Rack Organizer Hanging Bookshelf
$15
These durable shelves are easy to mount, well-constructed, and can be custom-configured to fit your style. Use them as you please for books, accessories, and everything in between.
Swag On With Some Hot Sauce In Your Bag (Literally)
Artisan DIY Hot Sauce Making Kit
$29
Get your DIY sleeves rolled up for this hot ticket! Can you imagine being able to make your own hot sauce? This kit is the surefire way to win at the next barbecue.
Stay Stylish and Warm With this Chic Blanket
Somerset Home Plush Croc Embossed Faux Fur Mink Throw
$23
Stay warm with this faux fur mink throw. Ultra-light and soft, this is the perfect snuggle buddy. You'll never complain about being cold again.
Soak Away Aches And Pains With This At-Home Foot Spa
HoMedics Deep Soak Foot Spa with Heat
$25
Designed specifically for use with Epsom salt, this amazing foot bath is just what the doctor ordered after a hard day's work.
