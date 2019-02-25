Unexpected But Awesome Products You Can Find On Walmart.com

From nifty kitchen gadgets to soothing lamps for self-care, I will always spend money a good gadget, and even better, a great deal. As we all know, Walmart is the go-to source for everyday and special items, so it stands to reason there would be whole host of unexpected but awesome products on Walmart.com you would've never imagined you could find.

Personally, I'm a sucker for cool gadgets, and the internet provides me with plenty of options. I'm a woman of many talents, from cooking and baking to taking care of handy work around my apartment, so I know firsthand that the right product can come in handy. I firmly believe in living your life, smarter and more efficiently while having fun. Thankfully, Walmart.com has some great products and finds to inspire your best self any day of the week.

Read on for my favorite picks. (And don't forget: You can get free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more!)

Get Smart With These Nifty Outlets

KOOTION Smart Plug 4 Pack Wifi Enabled Mini Outlets Smart Socket $33 Walmart Control your home remotely with these super smart outlets. They're wifi-enabled and compatible with your smart home devices. Shop Now

Let The Himalayas Come To You With This Lamp

Himalayan Natural Glow Pink Salt Lamp $15 Walmart Made from real Himalayan natural salt crystals, this salt lamp will bring balance and foster a zen environment to any room. Not only does it have therapeutic benefits, but it doubles as a great decorative piece, too. Shop Now

Savor Your Hydration With This Water-Infusion Bottle

Asobu 20-ounce Pure Flavor 2 Go Water Bottle $13 Walmart With a sizable infusion chamber and made from Tritan plastic, this bottle is sure to keep your water flavorful through the day. Shop Now

Take The Disco With You Wherever You Go

Portworld Disco Ball Party Light $16 Walmart Be the light of the party (literally) with this portable disco ball. Great for parties and even solo karaoke sessions. Shop Now

Unleash Your Inner Pop Star With This Karaoke Mic

Tzumi PopSolo Glow Wireless LED Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone (Rose Gold) $25 Walmart Snazzy and wireless, this fun microphone is guaranteed to land you the top spot at karaoke or that audition for best singer ever. It's also Bluetooth operated and compatible with most smartphones. Shop Now

Keep Your Tunes Classic With A Fun Speaker

Coca-Cola Can Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker $19 Walmart Throw off your friends with this deceptively cute speaker. This USB charged speaker is Bluetooth enabled and pairs well with most smartphones and devices. Shop Now

Let The Moon Be Your Guide With This Lunar Night Lamp

Large Moon Light, 3D Printing Moon Lunar LED Night Light Lamp $33 Walmart Get up close and personal with the moon in your room. Incredibly detailed and portable, this is sure to be a standout night light and bedside accessory for your home. Shop Now

Make Your Fave Finger Food In A Flash

Obstce DIY Kitchen Gadget Dough Press Mould Meat Pie Ravioli Dumpling Maker Mold Tool $6 Walmart Make pies, dumplings and your grandma's secret ravioli, with this handy press. Small and portable, you're guaranteed to have a leg up at the potluck with your treats. Shop Now

This Is The Easiest Way To Separate Your Egg Yolks

Jolege Stainless Steel Kitchen Tools Egg Yolk White Separator $8 Walmart Save time on baking prep with this handy egg separator. For easy and fast separation, this easy-to-clean gizmo will have you whipping meringues and cooking curds in a jiffy. Shop Now

Drink With Peace Of Mind Thanks To These Unbreakable Glasses

Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 8) $33 Walmart When the vino is flowing, make sure your drinkware can keep up. These unbreakable glasses are made from Triton plastic. Extremely durable and long-lasting to survive even the clumsiest guests. Shop Now

Keep Feet Happy With This Healing Salve

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube, 3 oz. $7 Walmart Summer feet are groomed in the winter. This ultra-moisturizing salve offers relief from dryness and keeps tootsies nice and moisturized so you can show them off in warmer temps. Shop Now

For Breakfast On The Go, Try This Set

Sistema Breakfast To Go Reusable Food Container with Removable Tray & Spoon $9 Walmart No one likes a soggy breakfast. Keep your breakfast staples separate on the go with this reusable container. It even comes with flatware to save on that annoying trip to the lunchroom. Shop Now

Save The Planet One Plastic Bag At A Time

Home Grocery Bag Holder Wall Mount Storage Dispenser Plastic Kitchen Organizer $9 Walmart Store those grocery bags for reuse with this handy organizer. All you have to do is grab and go, you eco-conscious being! Shop Now

Store Your Books In Style With These Floating Shelves

EECOO Fashionable Creative Floating Wall Shelf Rack Organizer Hanging Bookshelf $15 Walmart These durable shelves are easy to mount, well-constructed, and can be custom-configured to fit your style. Use them as you please for books, accessories, and everything in between. Shop Now

Swag On With Some Hot Sauce In Your Bag (Literally)

Artisan DIY Hot Sauce Making Kit $29 Walmart Get your DIY sleeves rolled up for this hot ticket! Can you imagine being able to make your own hot sauce? This kit is the surefire way to win at the next barbecue. Shop Now

Stay Stylish and Warm With this Chic Blanket

Somerset Home Plush Croc Embossed Faux Fur Mink Throw $23 Walmart Stay warm with this faux fur mink throw. Ultra-light and soft, this is the perfect snuggle buddy. You'll never complain about being cold again. Shop Now

Soak Away Aches And Pains With This At-Home Foot Spa

HoMedics Deep Soak Foot Spa with Heat $25 Walmart Designed specifically for use with Epsom salt, this amazing foot bath is just what the doctor ordered after a hard day's work. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.