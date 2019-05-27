You literally never have to grow up, especially not when fashion has your back. The new Unique Vintage x Care Bears collaboration proves just that. (Offered in sizes 2 to 26.) Unique Vintage merged its retro style with everyone's favorite childhood stuffed bear to create a nostalgic, yet surprisingly grownup capsule collection. One would never suspect a line starring pastel bears would translate into an adult closet, but it definitely can be done.

The vintage-inspired collection has 10 pieces that span across apparel and accessories. "Our UV girl loves a nostalgic moment and the Care Bears x Unique Vintage collection really embodies the colorful, fun nature of the Unique Vintage brand. Even more, as a brand that embraces inclusivity and diversity, we felt like Care Bears was a great match for us," Katie Echeverry, CEO and Founder, Unique Vintage, tells Bustle.

Walking down the street with a Care Bears tin lunchbox as a purse definitely spells out fun. The entire collection is playful and eccentric, and will make you miss your old grade school days.

Warning: after you buy one of these Care Bears outfits, you might start immediately wishing you had a sticker book and Lunchable boxes surrounding you. It will be hard not to want to be a kid again with this fun line. Check out some of the options below.

Funshine Bear Print Darcy Swing Dress

Funshine Bear Print Darcy Swing Dress $138 Unique Vintage Buy At Unique Vintage

This dress is an ode to the yellow Funshine Bear, who has a sun on his belly and can light up a room with its light. Funshine always looks on the sunny side of life, and now you can wear a dress just as happy as him. This swing dress has a blue skirt and yellow bodice, which is "lit up" by the Care Bear in the motif.

Care Bears Tin Tote

Care Bears Tin Tote $22 Unique Vintage Buy At Unique Vintage

This pink and mint tin tote has the look of a childhood lunchbox. The Care Bears on the bag are surrounded by donuts and treats, making you want to slip a slice of cake into your purse for the road.

Crystal Pink Lava Sunglasses

Crystal Pink Lava Sunglasses $22 Unique Vintage Buy At Unique Vintage

These translucent pink frames have the full UV 400 protection and fit into the colorful color scheme of the Care Bears family. The subtle cat eye shape can go well with any vintage pieces you have at home, or help to elevate a simple pair of jeans.

Can't Bear It Tee

Can't Bear It Tee $36 Unique Vintage Buy At Unique Vintage

This tee spotlights everyone's favorite grouch, Grumpy Bear. On the tee, he's standing on a cloud while sullenly drinking his coffee, ignoring the happy sun shining behind him. The words "Can’t Bear It” hang below the cloud. For those days where you're just not feeling it, this shirt can help pull you out of your mood.

Don't Worry Be Happy Tee

Don't Worry Be Happy Tee $36 Unique Vintage Buy At Unique Vintage

This shirt is all about the optimist of the Care Bears family, Cheer Bear. The pink bear is swinging on a rainbow, and has the words “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” decorating the shirt.

Treat yourself to a little bit of nostalgia, and step back into your childhood with this Care Bears collection.