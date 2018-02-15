If you've ever wanted to be a Disney princess for prom, then one brand is prepared to make all your dreams come true. Unique Vintage made Disney princess prom dresses that will ensure you have a magical evening at the ball. Appropriately dubbed "The Happiest Collection on Earth," the collection features gowns inspired by fan-favorite princesses like Cinderella, Tiana, Belle, Ariel, and Aurora. But you won't feel like a kid playing dress up in these pieces. They're modernly interpreted, creating beautiful evening dresses that feel more like gowns and less like costumes. Instead of creating literal copies of the characters' dresses, the brand instead used details that made you think of the princesses, and captured the "essence" of the overall iconic dresses.

For example, the Ariel dress isn't a copy-cat of the poofy pink ball gown that she wore to her first dinner with Prince Eric. Rather it's a satin green mermaid dress that mimics her tail, but looks classy enough to wear to a gala event. Similarly, Cinderella's dress isn't the sparkling, tulle-heavy frock from the movie, but a two-piece, crop top dress that has some serious godmother vibes without looking like a Halloween store buy. Check out some of the options below!

1 Cinderella's Gown Perry Blue Off The Shoulder Two Piece Satin Prom Gown, $142, Unique Vintage This satin two-piece set has some major 2018 vibes with its crop top bodice. But it weaves in that princess aesthetic by featuring a boned bodice, elegant cap sleeves, and a sweetheart neckline. If you're worried about how secure that crop top is, the piece features a silicone gel seam to keep it from slipping, and built in boning and padding that adds to the structure. And even better: There are skirt pockets! The only downside is that this piece goes up to a size 12, making it the least size inclusive number in the collection.

2 Belle's Dress Yellow Deep V-Neckline Sleeveless Chiffon Prom Gown, $118, Unique Vintage Belle's ballroom dress is re-imagined into yellow chiffon with satin lining, and it features a center cutout to create a little bit of drama in the look. The straight sizes go up to a size 12, and then there is a plus size version that goes from sizes 14 to 20.

3 Ariel's Gown Luminous Deep Green Mermaid Style Bateau Prom Gown, $168, Unique Vintage Ariel's dress pays homage to her underwater beginnings, but it looks more "siren" than "mermaid." With a skirt that makes you think of a mermaid's tail, this dress is in a deep, shimmery green, and it has a mermaid skirt silhouette. How appropriate!? To give it a vintage twist, the dress also features a boned bodice with a sweetheart neckline and cap sleeves, making you think of Old Hollywood. It's also an inclusive piece, running from XS to 3X, which translates to sizes 0-18.

4 Tiana's Gown Lime Green Embellished Mesh Illusion Prom Gown, $168, Unique Vintage Tiana's gown is a beautiful light green, chiffon affair, where the skirt gives off a leafy-like vibe. The bodice also features vines circling around the shoulders and creeping down the neckline, stitched onto a mesh paneling. The straight sizes run from 4-12, and the plus size options go from 14-18.

5 Aurora's Dress Dusty Rose Pink Strapless Sweetheart Neckline Satin Prom Gown, $190, Unique Vintage Aurora's dress is dramatic and eye-catching, and probably the closest thing to an actual princess dress in the collection. Coming in that iconic pink hue, it features a sweetheart neckline, a rhinestone embellished waistband, and an overlapping train that runs down the hips. The plus sizes range from 14-18 and the straight sizes run from 4-12.