Emily Blunt made movie history when she took on the daunting task of remaking Julie Andrews' iconic Mary Poppins. But the magical nanny is back and better than ever with a brand new movie release that came out in Nov. 2018. In honor of the reboot, Unique Vintage made a Mary Poppins clothing collection that carries both straight and plus sizes, and it's supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (Unique Vintage carries sizes XS-5X.)

"Grab your spoon full of sugar and get ready for an unforgettable style adventure! If you can’t get enough of the fabulous frocks and accessories that the one-and-only Mary Poppins wears, you’ll love The Practically Perfect Collection from Unique Vintage," the brand shares. "We’ve put together all of our vintage-inspired looks that tap into this magical nanny’s amazing sense of style."

From vintage inspired swing dresses, to Poppins-approved umbrellas, this capsule line will give you all the tools you will need to pull off your own magic nanny look. Though a bottomless carpet bag is not included, much to all of our disappointment.

All together, there are 79 items in the collection, giving you plenty to choose from when it comes to creating your own Mary Poppins look. You can go modern and choose a printed graphic tee, or go a little more old school and choose a sequined cape coat that mimics the iconic lady's own overcoat. Check out some of the options below.

Graphic Tee

Red Felt Olivia Coat

Wool Bowler Hat

Red Delores Swing Dress

Red Delores Swing Dress $88 Unique Vintage Available in sizes 2X-4X, this swing dress once again taps into the burgandy color palette that is a constant across Mary Poppins' wardrobe. Its full skirt mimics the silhouettes that the nanny is fond of, while its quarter length sleeves and low v-neck adds a modern touch that will make you feel stylish all day long. Buy At Unique Vintage

Neck Tie Gwen Blouse

Neck Tie Gwen Blouse $58 Unique Vintage In this new reboot version, polka dots are a constant theme throughout Mary's outfits. She has the dots scattered across pussybow blouses, down dresses, and even across gloves. Channel that love for dots with your own black and white polka dot neck tie blouse. It's available in sizes XS-5X. Buy At Unique Vintage

If you grew up loving the Disney Mary Poppins movie and would love to channel her in a subtle way in your own wardrobe, then this new Unique Vintage collection is the perfect way to do just that.