Summer clothing sales are in full effect as retailers liquidate stock in order to make room for fall apparel and all of its layering pieces. However, this sale is special. The Universal Standard x Planned Parenthood online sample sale is so much more than discounted clothing. Universal Standard's mission is fashion freedom for everyone and the brand offers clothes in an inclusive size run that starts at 00 and runs through 40. Planned Parenthood supports reproductive rights and health care for all — regardless of race, gender, or size. So this is TRULY a match made in fashion heaven. Universal Standard is also helping Planned Parenthood raise funds for it is efforts through this sale.

The Universal Standard x Planned Parenthood online sample sale runs from July 23 through July 31 at this location. Shoppers can stock up on Universal Standard's pieces at up to 75% off. The brand will donate 50% off all the sale's profits to Planned Parenthood, according to the press materials received by Bustle. The limited time sample sale is also first for Universal Standard.

"As a female-founded company, we are proud to support Planned Parenthood in their efforts to provide access to health care," Universal Standard Chief Creative Director Alexandra Waldman tells Bustle via email. "We built Universal Standard because we are committed to revolutionary inclusivity and establishing a new normal where all women are respected and considered. Planned Parenthood has long been laying the foundations for that reality in the most important way, and we want to do whatever we can to help them in their mission."

By shopping the Universal Standard x Planned Parenthood sample sale, you will look good and feel even better knowing that a portion of the proceeds from your stylish purchase goes towards ensuring that quality, affordable, and fair health care is a, well, universal standard.

The pieces available during the sale are ace and they benefit your wallet as much as they do important social causes. Items included in the sale are best-sellers, jeans, dresses, tops, bottoms, skirts, the Foundation Collection, and much, much more.

Below are eight core pieces to shop during the sale. If you've never worn Universal Standard apparel, this sale should serve your entry point for the brand. If you already own and love several pieces, you can try new silhouettes or stock up on favorites.

1. Geneva Dress

The loose-fitting and deceptively simple Geneva dress can be dressed up or down. The unique shape can be belted or layered. Wear it with heels for fancy occasions, with booties when meeting your bestie for brunch, or with flip flops on the boardwalk. During the sale, it's less than $55.

2. Seine High Rise Skinny Jean

Universal Standard is all about democratizing denim and offering sizes for all. That's what makes the Seine a best-seller and a closet staple. This classic silhouette is designed with the perfect amount of stretch, comes in several washes and lengths, and goes with anything.

3. Rubicon Shirt Dress

The uber-versatile Rubicon Shirt Dress can be worn as is, with tights or leggings, or as a tunic over jeans. You can totally rock it as a layering essential and it comes in several color choices. The under-$50 price tag can't be beat, either.

4. Avenir Dress

The brand's classic shift dress is perfect for the office, for date night, or for going out with friends. You can wear it with bare legs and shimmery body lotion in summer. All you have to do is add a leather jacket, tights, and boots and the Avenir frock will avail itself of fall and winter wear, too.

5. Wonder Sequin Slip Dress

If you have any weddings or semi-formal parties on your docket through the end of the year, you just found the fun and '90s-inspired frock that will suit any and all fancy occasions. The silver and sequin slip dress shimmers and sparkles — just like you. Pair it with a long sleeve tee and it will carry you through all of your holiday parties.

6. Marillyn Dress

You can never, ever have too many LBDs. This knee-length version is so cute that you'll want to live in it all year round. It will look different every time you wear it based on how you style it. Try it with patent leather pumps for the office and strappy heels for the club. It also begs to be worn with your favorite Converse kicks.

7. Mosman Leatherette Skirt

What a chic skirt. You can easily wear the Mosman with a fitted body suit, a crisp and tucked-in button down, or a loose and flowing tee. Clearly, these Universal Standard pieces are adaptable to your DNA-distinct personal style.

8. Genevette Top

The asymmetrical hem makes this top with three-quarter length sleeves such a standout piece. The Genevette is basically the shirt version of the fan favorite Geneva dress.

The Universal Standard x Planned Parenthood Sample Sale features dozens of high quality, size-inclusive items at killer reduced prices. These are simply the best of Universal Standard's wardrobe basics and are the building blocks of your OOTD. You can't go wrong with adding any of these pieces to your closet while supporting reproductive rights for all.