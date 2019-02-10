The most recent government shutdown was the longest in U.S. history, but another closure could soon be on the way. Updates on border wall negotiations show another government shutdown might be unavoidable, as both sides have reportedly failed to find a functional middle ground so far.

“I think the talks are stalled right now,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby told Fox News Sunday. “I’m not confident we’re going to get there.”

The most recent government shutdown ended less than three weeks ago and lasted 35 days. It hinged on President Donald Trump's insistence that Democrats approve more than $5 billion to fund a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which the party outright refused to do. However, Trump has indicated that he does not intend to let the issue go. And on Sunday, the president suggested that if Democrats did not comply with his border wall request, they would then be responsible for a second shutdown, which could begin as early as the end of the week.

"It was a very bad week for the Democrats, with the GREAT economic numbers, The Virginia disaster and the State of the Union address," Trump tweeted early Sunday afternoon. "Now, with the terrible offers being made by them to the Border Committee, I actually believe they want a Shutdown. They want a new subject!"

More to come...