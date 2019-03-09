After more than a year of debate and lawsuits, the Trump administration will soon implement its transgender military ban, according to court documents filed Friday. The latest update to the president's ban on transgender people serving in the military came just one day after a federal judge in Maryland struck down the last injunction still standing against the ban.

"In light of the district court's decision yesterday to stay the preliminary injunction in Stone v. Trump … there is no longer any impediment to the military's implementation of the Mattis policy," documents filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court by Justice Department lawyers read. "Defendants therefore respectfully provide notice to the Court that the Acting Secretary of Defense plans to release a Directive-Type Memorandum (DTM) formally implementing the new policy in the near future."

Neither the notice nor the Pentagon have specified exactly when the ban would be implemented. According to the Hill, the Pentagon announced Thursday that existing policy, which allows transgender people to openly serve in all branches of the military, "will remain in effect" until "further guidance" was issued "in the near future." What's more, Pentagon spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said the Department of Defense was "pleased with the district court's decision to stay the final injunction against the department's proposed transgender policy."

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III moved to rescind an injunction he had previously issued against the ban, stating in his ruling that he was bound to abide by a Supreme Court ruling issued earlier in the year. "The court is bound by the Supreme Court's decision to stay the preliminary injunctions in their entirety," The Washington Post reported Russell wrote in his ruling.

In January, the Supreme Court lifted two injunctions blocking the transgender ban from taking affect. While the court had refrained from commenting or ruling on the legality of the policy, their ruling effectively allowed the Trump administration to implement the policy while a series of lawsuits challenging the ban continue to play out in lower courts.

More to come...