Suspicious devices have been found at the homes of major political figures and, now, also at news outlets. Updates to the suspicious package situation began with packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Both contained "potential explosive devices," the Secret Service said Wednesday.

CNN then reported that the White House had also received a suspicious package — a report that came before the Time Warner Center in New York, where CNN broadcasts from, was evacuated after a "suspicious device was discovered." Bustle has reached out to the White House and CNN for comment.

These are updates to the developing situation as they come in.

Jeff Zucker, emailed all New York-based employees Wednesday morning. "The Time Warner Center has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, as a result of a suspicious package having been received in the mailroom," Zucker emailed. "We are working with authorities to determine the severity of the situation. The NYPD is on scene, and we [are] working closely with them to take every precaution. We are also checking all bureaus around the world, out of a complete abundance of caution."

An FBI spokesperson, in response to a request from Bustle about the Clinton and White House packages, wrote in an email, "The FBI is working in coordination with our law enforcement partners to investigate the suspicious packages."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement Wednesday morning, commenting on the Obama, the Clintons, and "other public figures" but did not mention a potential attack on the White House. "We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," Sanders said in the statement. "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., also commented on Twitter. "As someone whose family has directly been the victim of these mail threats I condemn whoever did this regardless of party or ideology," Trump Jr. wrote. "This crap has to stop and I hope they end up in jail for a long time." It was not immediately clear if Trump Jr. was referring to Wednesday's attacks or when his wife was hospitalized in February after receiving white powder in the mail.

The Secret Service denied initial reports by CNN that there was a suspicious package addressed to the White House. The Secret Service tells Bustle:

At this time the Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages, one in New York, and one in Washington, D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the White House are incorrect.

On Twitter, the Secret Service directed media to their statement. It notes that Clinton's package was intercepted Tuesday and Obama's on Wednesday. "The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Mobile phone users in Manhattan received an emergency alert just after 11 a.m. "Police Activity: Residents on W 58th St btw Columbus & 8th Av shelter in place immediately."

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted a statement. "We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others," Pence wrote. "These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice."

More to come ...