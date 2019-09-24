Upgrade Your Crap With These 36 Genius Things Under $35 On Amazon

Adulting can be tough when you're on a budget: You spend your hard-earned money trying to keep your kitchen stocked, your home organized, and your life in check. But let's be honest — a lot of the products you buy to keep things in order don't always work right. Well, you must not be searching for the genius things on Amazon that'll give your space a major boost.

You'd be amazed how many products are out there that are so simple and affordable, yet result in major quality-of-life upgrades. I'm talking about things like steel cutlery to take with you to work or smart notebooks to replace your cheap legal pads. Also, convenience items are big on this list — things like coffeemakers with built-in personal mugs, ice packs you can strap on your body, or water flossers that can be tossed in your travel bag. All of these things are relatively affordable, yet lead to significant increases in happiness and well-being.

To help you out in your quest for nicer things, I've made a list of affordable products on Amazon that fit the bill — all of which cost less than $35. I've included kitchenware, electronics, cosmetics cleaning products, and other everyday items, too. I also rounded up a few storage items to help you keep everything organized.

Take a look and prepare for your life to get more awesome.

1. This Reusable Coffee Filter That Makes Your Keurig Eco-Friendly Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable K-Cup Pod Coffee Filter $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than going through disposable filters every time you make a cup of coffee in your Keurig, this reusable K-cup pod coffee filter allows you go green while also upgrading your system. The eco-friendly filter comes with a special holder, basket, lid, and filter adapter. Best of all, it's compatible with all Keurig home coffee machines — including the K-Mini Brewer, K-Compact, K-Select, and others.

2. A Sophisticated Smart Notebook That Lets You Sync Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Everlast Smart Reusable Notebook $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Why take up pages in a paper notebook when you can use this Rocketbook smart notebook to sync all of your notes to the cloud? The high-tech notebook, which syncs with apps such as iCloud, Google Drive, Evernote, and others, features 32 pages you can write on over and over again. Just fill it up like you normally would with a Pilot Frixion pen, and when the pages are full, wipe them clean with a wet cloth.

3. These Classy Stainless Steel Utensils Made To Up Your Picnic Game VICBAY Stainless Steel Flatware Set (4-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget those cheap plastic forks and picnic in style with this stainless steel camping cutlery set. The high-quality flatware set — which includes a knife, fork, spoon, and even chopsticks — comes in a sleek neoprene pouch with a zipper. It is more environmentally-friendly than plastic, too. The set comes in nine different colors and the option to upgrade to a seven-piece set with straws, too.

4. A Water Bottle With A Smooth Built-In Straw For Convenience QuiFit Gallon Sport Water Bottle with Drinking Straw $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Trade in your old water bottle for this high-quality, large capacity sports cup that's constructed with a special built-in straw. Not only that, it has an ergonomic mouth opening with a smooth push-cap and a convenient carry handle. The durable water bottle comes with a cleaning brush to keep the straw clean, and it's available in 17 color choices.

5. These Ultra-Convenient Shoe Covers That Keep Your Footwear Dry And Stylish LEGELITE Reusable Silicone Waterproof Shoe Covers $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have nice shoes that you're tired of getting soaked and destroyed, these handy silicone covers are just the ticket: They keep your footwear looking sharp with minimal hassle. Just store the lightweight shoe covers in your purse or bag, and when it starts raining, slide them over your kicks. They have a no-slip tread underneath, and a simple, slip-on design.

6. A Genius Personal Coffee Maker That Brews Your Morning Cup Directly Into Your Travel Mug BLACK+DECKER DCM18S Coffeemaker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your morning routine to the next level with this personal coffee maker that brews adorable, single-serving javas. Not only that, it brews them directly into a sleek, stainless steel travel mug so that when it's all done you're set to go. The machine boasts simple, one-touch operation and showcases an automatic shut-off feature. Plus, the filter is reusable — so it's eco-friendly, too.

7. A Wonderful "Miracle Tool" That Picks Up Pet Hair Like A Magnet Evriholder Sw-250I-Amz-6 Furemover Pet Hair Removal Broom $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Never again push a lint roller across your sofa or drag out the mini-vac to futilely attempt to banish pet hair. This clever "Furemover" pet tool — which boasts more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon — is specifically designed for the job. It has strong rubber bristles that pull up dog and cat fur like a "hair and dust magnet," according to one customer. "IT IS A MIRACLE TOOL," wrote one fan. It's also great for grabbing other kinds of spills (liquid or dry) as well.

8. These Stretchy Silicone Food Lids So You Can Kick Your Plastic Wrap To The Curb Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids (7-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These clever silicone stretch lids make for brilliant upgrades to the basic plastic wrap in your kitchen drawer. They serve the same purpose but they're easier to use, more efficient, and good for the environment. The stretch-and-seal systems create airtight fits over bowls and jars to keep your food fresh without any hassle. They can go in the dishwasher or the freezer, and come in a seven-pack with varying sizes.

9. These Toasty Hand Warmers That Morph Your Gloves Into Warm Havens HotSnapZ Hand Warmers Reusable Round & Pocket Warmers $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hands tend to get chilly, these HotSnapZ hand warmers are the perfect way to add oomph to your gloves. Just snap the little packets in the middle to activate them and slide them inside: you can put them in your mittens or even directly into your pockets. They heat up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping your hands and fingers toasty warm — even on the most frigid days.

10. An Aromatic Migraine Relief Spray Made With Lavender And Basil Seven Minerals Natural Migraine Relief Spray $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This natural migraine relief spray utilizes a few different essential oils — like lavender, rosemary, peppermint,and basil — to quell the pain of a headache, but relies mostly on magnesium oil, which helps stimulate blood flow and ease the nervous system. One reviewer who has dealt with migraines for 35 years wrote: "This product worked to take the edge off my severe migraine almost immediately. I have never left a product review ever before, but this deserves one for all of the people like me who are constantly searching for something to help ease the pain."

11. This Lightweight Desk Fan That's Also A Bright And Handy Camping Lantern Jomst Portable Camping Fan LED Lantern $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This all-in-one portable desk fan is not only a powerful fan but a camping lantern, too. Keep it in your bedroom or office during the week and grab it on the weekend for camping or other adventures outdoors. The lightweight device features four wind speeds, two light settings, and a 360-degree rotating head. Reviewers say the fan is strong but doesn't make a bunch of noise.

12. This Special Heating Pad That Curves To The Contours Of Your Neck Sunbeam Heating Pad for Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This ergonomically tailored neck and shoulder pad goes beyond your run-of-the-mill heating pad, creating an anatomically molded design that you can wear on your body. It's great for neck, back, and shoulder pain, as well as general relaxation. The cozy heating pad features a 55-watt heating element and a magnetic clasp to lock it snugly into place.

13. The Space-Saving Storage Bags That Let You Vacuum-Seal Without A Hassle SpaceSaver Premium Reusable Vacuum Storage Bags $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like to bring a lot of stuff with you when you travel but you never have enough space, these vacuum-seal storage bags are answer to your woes. They let you squeeze extra clothes into your luggage without it bursting at the seams. Best of all, the bags come with a special travel pump so you have a way to pack them back up once you get to your destination. In addition to traveling, they're great for storing larger items such as big comforters, duvets, pillow, towels, and other linens when not being used.

14. This Soft And Pliable Hot And Cold Pack You Can Attach To Your Body TharPAQ Pain Relief Flexible Ice Pack $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This wearable ice pack puts that square block in your freezer to shame. The top-grade reusable body pack — which can be used for both hot and cold therapy — is filled with a soft gel you that can go in both the microwave and the freezer. It's constructed with easy built-in straps you can use to attach it to your waist, neck, shoulder, arm, or any other sore area.

15. A Well-Designed Container That Keeps Your Herbs Fresh And Hydrated Progressive PKS-930 ProKeeper Herb Keeper $18 | Amazon See On Amazon No more bags of cilantro wilting in your fridge. This genius storage contraption keeps your herbs fresh and watered, extending their life while also reducing the mess in your refrigerator. The container boasts a watering basket at the bottom and a silicone seal at the top — and when it's time to clean, the basket detaches and you can put the whole thing in the dishwasher.

16. A Bamboo Cutting Board With Special Slide-Out Trays And Handles Royal Craft Wood Unique Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Built with high-quality wood and special slide-out trays, this isn't your ordinary cutting board. It's made with organic, eco-friendly bamboo thats extra-durable and completely moisture-proof. The side trays allow you to store small items inside, and there's a handle on each side for easy carrying. As a bonus, the cutting surface is anti-microbial and fully bacteria-resistant.

17. A Bizarre But Brilliant Nail Polish Holder That You Wear Like A Ring Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Your Sunday at-home manicures are in for a major convenience makeover with this weird but genius nail polish holder. To use the bizarre contraption, simply place your nail polish inside the silicone compartment and slide it on your finger like a ring. It keeps your fingers separated while also keeping your nail polish handy while you work.

18. A Variety Pack Of Hydrating Facial Masks That Nourish Your Skin Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This colorful multi-pack of different sheet masks is the ticket to soft and smooth skin. All of the packets contain vitamin E, collagen, and an assortment of minerals that both hydrate and invigorate your skin. Some of the options include aloe, cucumber, green tea, gold, and charcoal. This also has thousands of positive reviews.

19. A Stretchy Wine Tote You Can Use To Transport Your Rosé Linkidea Wine Travel Carrier & Cooler Bag $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Constructed from flexible neoprene, this protective wine tote is the perfect way to transport your vino from one place to another. The soft wetsuit material easily fits over any regular-sized glass bottles with room enough for two. It has a Velcro closure to keep everything secure, and it's fully machine-washable.

20. This Lightweight Bluetooth Speaker That's 100% Waterproof VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're singing in the shower or hiking in the rain, this amazingly waterproof Bluetooth speaker will give you the background music you're looking for. It's built with a 5-watt speaker that isn't susceptible to sound inference when water splashes or sprays it. The lightweight, super portable device syncs quickly with your Bluetooth a has a long battery life. What's more, it comes with a little carabiner to clip it on your backpack or hang it from a shelf.

21. These Soothing Aromatherapy Necklaces That Calm And Relax RoyAroma Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're into aromatherapy, these essential oil diffuser necklaces will fill you with joy. They hang around your neck with a tiny felt pad inside that you can use to place a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Throughout the day, the scents of your favorite aroma will waft around you, helping you feel calm and soothed. Plus, the stainless steel necklaces look cute, too.

22. A Top-Notch Backpack With A USB Port And Anti-Theft Pockets Oscaurt Anti-Theft Travel Backpack $32 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're ready to give your backpack an upgrade, this high-tech anti-theft bag is just the ticket. In addition to its many pockets and compartments, it has a special USB port inside you can use to charge your phone. Not only that, it also has a fully hidden main pocket — as well as a secret pocket in the back to store valuables. It has soft, comfortable straps and a reflective stripe for walking around at night.

23. This Double-Tiered Knife Block That Fits Perfectly In Your Kitchen Drawer Joseph Joseph 85120 DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than storing your kitchen knives haphazardly in a drawer where they're prone to getting dull and potentially even cutting you, try this super organized knife block. The clever accessory sits inside your drawer, offering space for up to nine knives. The upper tier fits smaller knives while the lower block fits larger knives, keeping them sharp and protecting your hands.

24. A Stone That Thoroughly Cleans Your Grill BETTER GRILLIN'’ Scrubbin’ Stone Grill Cleaner $6.88 | Amazon See On Amazon This little stone is much more than meets the eye: it's an eco-friendly, odorless, and efficient way to thoroughly clean your charcoal grill. It also prevents the spread of bacteria from things like E. Coli and salmonella — and gets rid of stuck-on grease and grime. You can use it up to eight times, and it works much like a pumice stone would on your feet.

25. These Simple Storage Racks That Hold All Of The Lids To Your Pots SimpleHouseware Pot Lid Organizer (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If the lids to all of your pots are cluttering up your kitchen, these wall mount organizers are the perfect solution. You can put them on the back of a cabinet door, or even hang them directly on the wall — each one holds three lids and they come in a two-pack.

26. A Set Of Lightweight Stick-On Lights You Can Put Basically Anywhere TBTeek Closet Light (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The brilliance of these simple closet lights is that you can stick them anywhere to add some extra illumination. They come with easy sticky tape that you peel back and press against the surface — but they also have included screw mounts as an alternative. Each light in the four-piece set features 200 lumens of brightness and runs on AAA batteries.

27. A Cordless Water Flosser To Make Your Dental Routine Top-Notch Nicefeel Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you really want to give your dental routine an upgrade, this portable water flosser is the way to go. It features a high-pressure water stream that pulses up to 1,800 times per minute, rinsing away all of the bits of food and bacteria that your toothbrush and regular floss left behind. The best part? It's fully cordless — which makes it easy to travel with.

28. This Heated Eyelash Curler For Incredible Lift Acavado Heated Eyelash Curler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Why use a regular eyelash curler when you could use this heated alternative that gets hots in seven seconds and makes the curl last all day. It's made with nickel-chromium alloy — a metal with a high thermal conductivity — and boasts two temperature settings. On top of that, it has a strip insulation groove to protect your eyelids and it can be recharged with a USB cord.

29. The Electronic Facial Cleanser That Uses Sound Waves To Invigorate Your Skin Captain Green Skin Scrubber Face Spatula $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to have a spa night in, this electronic face spatula is a fantastic (and a little odd) gadget. Designed especially to treat blackheads and get rid of dead skin, the water-based system creates sound waves that rejuvenate the skin. It also improves blood circulation and helps your skin absorb nutrients better (so it's a good way to prepare it for serums and moisturizers). The USB-powered device is fully rechargeable.

30. A Cute And Practical Way To Store All Of Your Makeup Without A Mess Jerrybox Makeup Organizer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If your makeup is always scattered across the counter or crammed into a jumbled cosmetics bag, this multi-tier organizer is the perfect way to get it all together. The storage unit showcases a 360-degree rotating design with space for lotions, skincare cream, lipsticks, mascara, blush, eye shadow, nail polish, and other cosmetics.

31. A Clever Heat-Resistant Storage Holder To Stash Your Curling Irons And Straighteners Holster Brands Hot Styling Tool Storage Holder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're always running out the door after styling your hair and it's too hot to put your curling iron or hair straightener away, this hot iron holder is the ticket. It's built with safe, heat-resistant silicone that won't melt into the iron — or melt into your countertop. You can attach it to the sink, counter, or other flat surface: and it will keep things tidy, too.

32. This Top-Grade Stainless Steel Drying Rack That Fits Over The Sink Kraus KRM-10BLACK Stainless Steel Drying Rack $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality stainless steel drying rack is the perfect upgrade to those plastic contraptions that sit next to the sink attracting mold. The silicone-coated gadget fits over the sink so extra water can drip below rather than getting trapped underneath bowls and glasses. The soft silicone is gentle on your dishware, and it's heat-safe too so you can use it for pots and pans.

33. A Fancy Electronic Grinder That Delivers Fresh Salt Or Pepper Every Time Chew Fun Electric Gravity Pepper Grinder Or Salt Mill $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your spice game to the next level with this fully automatic pepper grinder and salt mill. It features sharp ceramic blades that grind your seasoning as you use it, ensuring the freshest taste. There's a knob you can use to adjust the coarseness, and a built-in LED light helps guide the way.

34. A Smart LED Light Bulb You Can Turn On And Off With Your Voice TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Dimming LED Smart Light Bulb $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than getting up and down every time you turn on the light, this smart LED bulb lets you sync your lamps with Alexa or other voice-activated systems. Just screw in the bulb and connect it to your Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana. After that, all you'll have to do is say the word to turn your lights on and off from across the room.

35. These Easy-To-Mount Spice Holders That Help Keep Your Kitchen Organized SimpleHouseware Spice Gripper Clips Strips (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon To avoid your spices becoming a jumbled mess in your drawers, these easy strips can be affixed to your cabinet or wall to hold spice jars neatly in place. Each strip has five sturdy grippers that hold any regularly-sized round spice jar. They are durable, easy to attach, and come in a pack of six.