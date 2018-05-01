There are certain products that every beauty lover has heard about. From MAC lipsticks to Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Foundation, some products are cult classics and worth the hype. Now, one of the is getting a makeover. Urban Decay's All Nighter Powder is the cult-fave setting spray in a new form, and it's going to have your face flawless all summer long.

Last week, beauty Instagram account TrendMood posted an image of Urban Decay's new All Nighter powder revealing that the brand has crafted a pressed finishing powder with the benefits of their iconic All Nighter Setting Spray.

Now, the powder is official, and the brand explained in a press release that the powder is meant to make the finish of foundations more matte and more long-wearing. Alongside these benefits, the brand also says that the powder will minimize pores, prevent shine, and make your base waterproof. Talk about a sweet product, right? If you don't want to totally lose your glow, though, don't worry. The brand also details that the powder will come in their universal translucent shade meant to work for all skin tones.

As for the price, the brand states that it will retail for $34 and be available all stores where Urban Decay is sold including Sephora, Ulta, and Urban Decay stores as well as online at these retailers. When? The powder is set to launch today, May 1.

Urban Decay

Just how popular is the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray? Is it truly great enough to start fashioning new products based on the finishing spray? Well, Urban Decay seems to think so as this won't be the first time that the brand has crafted a product based on the famous spray.

Urban Decay launched their All Nighter Liquid Foundation a few years ago. The full coverage formula is packed full of pigment and is meant to last throughout any night out on the town (and maybe then some). Then, following the launching the foundation, the brand created yet another All Nighter themed product: concealer. Said concealer certainly deserves its moniker as the brand claims it will give you coverage for 24 hours. Talk about a rock solid product, right?

Since there's already a foundation and concealer, doesn't a setting powder just make sense? Plus, take a moment to think about just how popular the All Nighter Setting Spray actually is.

If you head to the Sephora website's setting spray section and sort by bestsellers, you'll find that that All Nighter is actually the retailer's top selling setting spray. On top of that, it's got a whopping 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 7,000 reviews.

Then, there's Ulta. If you look through their setting sprays organized by best sellers, you'll again see that All-Nighter makes the list (though this time in third place). As for the reviews, it scores a 4.6 out of 5 stars with 670 reviews. Clearly, people are obsessed.

But how do fans feel about the potential new product? Overall, they seem stoked.

Fans of the other All Nighter products are totally ready for this potential new launch.

Some are a bit more skeptical, but it seems their love of the All Nighter Setting Spray is propelling their curiousity.

Of course, for those in warmer and more humid climates, the idea of a waterproof powder with the staying power of All Nighter is clearly too good to miss.

Of course, lovers of the brand are already planning their purchases.

Now, Urban Decay fans can officially snag another version of the cult classic All-Nighter setting spray. Get ready to have flawless foundation all summer love, UD lovers.