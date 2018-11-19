Urban Outfitters' 2018 Black Friday Sales & Deals Include An Extra 40% Off Sale Items & BOGO For The ENTIRE Store
It's the holiday shopping home stretch. Black Friday is almost here and there are lot of sales and events to get excited about. Urban Outfitters' Black Friday Sale is killer. The retailer is having some advance sales to be aware of, though. With many retailers getting a head start on the shopping bonanza several days early or on Thanksgiving Night aka Black Friday Eve, there are important distinctions to note. The brand suggests using the Store Locator tool on its site to confirm the exact hours for your fave UO outpost.
As for the items on deal? Urban Outfitters will be offering discounts on some of your fave clothing brands, such as Champion, FILA, and more.
Here is a breakdown of the retailer's holiday shopping savings.
According to the Urban Outfitters PR department, UO Rewards Members will get 20 percent off their entire purchase on Monday, Nov. 19 and Tuesday, Nov. 20. Take a break from food prep and pumpkin pie baking to enjoy some retail sales.
On Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 23, shoppers can BOGO the entire site. That's "buy one, get one" free. On Saturday, Nov. 24, shoppers can enjoy 30 to 40 percent off sale items. On Sunday, Nov. 25, UO Rewards Members can take $10 off $50 purchases, $25 off $100 purchases, and $50 off $150 orders.
From Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 26, which is Cyber Monday, Urban Outfitters is offering free worldwide shipping on orders over $50. There are some additional UO savings that will reveal themselves throughout Cyber Monday.
Ultimately, there are a lot of deals and discounts. You can make the store and its site your one-stop shop this holiday season. Some exclusions apply, so you will have to pay attention as you shop.
Below are some choice items to shop during the sale. Please note the full prices are listed below, as different discounts and offers will apply depending on when, where, and how you shop. That will effect the final price you pay.
1. Basic But Necessary Hoodie
Champion + UO Reverse Weave Hoodie
A hoodie is a closet staple. A Champion hoodie means quality and multi-season and multi-year wear. Add a Black Friday or Cyber Monday discount and you (and the recipient) win.
2. Cropped Logo Tee
FILA x UO Cropped Long Sleeve Tee
A cropped, long-sleeved logo tee is another athleisure "must own. This one can be worn with a denim mini, leggings, jeans, whatever. The infinite styling options make it a gift that keeps on giving.
3. Reversible Sweater
UO Coconut Reversible V-Neck Tunic Sweater
Seriously, what's cooler than a cozy, comfy, and super soft knit sweater that can be worn backwards or forwards? The V neck can be worn in the front to show off the collar bone and a bunch of necklaces. Or it can be flipped so the crew neck is in the front and the V dips in the back, showing off skin in a fresh way. So. Many. Lewks.
4. Plaid Pants
Plaid pants are so punk rock. This pair, with the cropped, kick flare leg, mixes all the awesome of '77 with all the awesome of RN. These bottoms can be dressed up or down.
5. Grunge Goddess Slip Dress
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
The '90s remain back AF. This slip dress is all the proof you need. It is the cornerstone upon which the receiver can build an entire OOTD. The dress can be worn with a thrifted cardigan, opaque leggings, a ribbon choker, and combat boots to up the '90s ante. Or it can be paired with flip flops or espadrilles and sunblock in the summer for simple, comfortable, and weather-appropriate glam.
6. Cardigan
Forget sweater weather. It's cardi weather — as in cardigan. A chunky, oversized cardigan will keep the wearer warm and stylish, depending on what they wear it with. It's all about those roomy layers this winter.
7. Raw Denim Mini
Being rough around the edges is a good thing — since perfection is boring. This raw-edge denim skirt is adorable. It also reminds us of Mariah Carey's "Heartbreaker" video.
8. Jumpsuit
UO Gia Plunging Shimmer Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit is always a chic choice. Gift it to someone on your list and they will love you forever. The wide legs have movement, while the dipping bodice is super sexy.
9. Mom Jeans
Mom jeans such as these are a perfect gift for the vintage lover in your life. So scoop these up and you'll have a happy recipient this season.
There a plenty more deals, steals, discounts, and savings at Urban Outfitters this holiday season. Be sure and take advantage of them.