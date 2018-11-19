It's the holiday shopping home stretch. Black Friday is almost here and there are lot of sales and events to get excited about. Urban Outfitters' Black Friday Sale is killer. The retailer is having some advance sales to be aware of, though. With many retailers getting a head start on the shopping bonanza several days early or on Thanksgiving Night aka Black Friday Eve, there are important distinctions to note. The brand suggests using the Store Locator tool on its site to confirm the exact hours for your fave UO outpost.

As for the items on deal? Urban Outfitters will be offering discounts on some of your fave clothing brands, such as Champion, FILA, and more.

Here is a breakdown of the retailer's holiday shopping savings.

According to the Urban Outfitters PR department, UO Rewards Members will get 20 percent off their entire purchase on Monday, Nov. 19 and Tuesday, Nov. 20. Take a break from food prep and pumpkin pie baking to enjoy some retail sales.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 23, shoppers can BOGO the entire site. That's "buy one, get one" free. On Saturday, Nov. 24, shoppers can enjoy 30 to 40 percent off sale items. On Sunday, Nov. 25, UO Rewards Members can take $10 off $50 purchases, $25 off $100 purchases, and $50 off $150 orders.

From Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 26, which is Cyber Monday, Urban Outfitters is offering free worldwide shipping on orders over $50. There are some additional UO savings that will reveal themselves throughout Cyber Monday.

Ultimately, there are a lot of deals and discounts. You can make the store and its site your one-stop shop this holiday season. Some exclusions apply, so you will have to pay attention as you shop.

Below are some choice items to shop during the sale. Please note the full prices are listed below, as different discounts and offers will apply depending on when, where, and how you shop. That will effect the final price you pay.

1. Basic But Necessary Hoodie

2. Cropped Logo Tee

3. Reversible Sweater

UO Coconut Reversible V-Neck Tunic Sweater $59 Urban Outfitters Seriously, what's cooler than a cozy, comfy, and super soft knit sweater that can be worn backwards or forwards? The V neck can be worn in the front to show off the collar bone and a bunch of necklaces. Or it can be flipped so the crew neck is in the front and the V dips in the back, showing off skin in a fresh way. So. Many. Lewks. Buy on Urban Outfitters

4. Plaid Pants

5. Grunge Goddess Slip Dress

UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress $49 Urban Outfitters The '90s remain back AF. This slip dress is all the proof you need. It is the cornerstone upon which the receiver can build an entire OOTD. The dress can be worn with a thrifted cardigan, opaque leggings, a ribbon choker, and combat boots to up the '90s ante. Or it can be paired with flip flops or espadrilles and sunblock in the summer for simple, comfortable, and weather-appropriate glam. Buy on Urban Outfitters

6. Cardigan

UO Blake Cardigan $59 Urban Outfitters Forget sweater weather. It's cardi weather — as in cardigan. A chunky, oversized cardigan will keep the wearer warm and stylish, depending on what they wear it with. It's all about those roomy layers this winter. Buy on Urban Outfitters

7. Raw Denim Mini

8. Jumpsuit

9. Mom Jeans

There a plenty more deals, steals, discounts, and savings at Urban Outfitters this holiday season. Be sure and take advantage of them.