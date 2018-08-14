Urban Outfitters is undoubtedly one of the most popular clothing and lifestyle chains right now. Its claim to fame is an array of unique wears. During one trip you could leave with a flow-y, floral sundress and an ugly-chic pair of pants. But Urban Outfitters is also an exceptional stop for all your music needs as well. You've likely seen the LPs displayed in stores before, but if you haven't, now is the time to take a closer look — especially now that UO is currently carrying an exclusive corduroy-covered record player online that is both functional and fashionable. Plus, it comes in THREE colors!

The Crosley UO Exclusive Corduroy Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player (say that five times fast) looks like something you would see in an episode of Freaks and Geeks. Available in Rose, Honey, and Slate, the record player is the perfect way to add some pizzaz to your listening setup.

You may be thinking this is all great, but I don't own any records. Crosley and Urban Outfitters understands that not everyone collects LPs in an age when any song you desire can be accessed with a single click. It is likely for that reason that this contraption is far from just a record player — it's also (gasp) bluetooth compatible.

The record player naturally has a belt-driven turntable mechanism, but it also is equipped with bluetooth technology for streaming music wirelessly from any handheld device. This means that you can project your music on your phone or iPod from the speakers built-in to the record player wirelessly — no vinyl records needed.

The record player is further equipped with a manual return tone arm so you don't need to remember to reset once you have finished listening, built-in stereo-quality speakers, a headphone jack for INTENSE jam sessions, and three playing speeds: 33 1/3, 45, and 78. Basically, it is everything you could want out of a standard turntable, plus some modern technology to make your listening experience even more ideal.

With all the new ways to consume music that have been developed since the dawn of the new millennium, it is somewhat counterintuitive to think about much millennials like vinyl records. In fact, the group really, really digs listening to music on wax. Per an article in Fortune, millennials are responsible for nearly HALF the projected one billion dollars in vinyl (and related technology) sales last year. Matt Fiedler — co-founder of Vinyl Me, Please, a vinyl record subscription service — told Fortune he attributes the popularity at least in part to the novelty of a vinyl record. Unlike older generations, many millennials didn't grow up listening to music on LPs. Whereas streaming involves only virtual files, records involve a beautiful physical object.

Whatever the reason may be, vinyl is undoubtedly making an unexpected, but welcome comeback. If you're looking to add another dimension of authenticity to your music experience, consider snagging a turntable. One with built-in Bluetooth compatibility will allow you to stream your music without a vinyl record. The Crosley UO Exclusive Corduroy Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player is an excellent (and super cute) option.