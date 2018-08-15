If you're in the market for some seriously Instagram-worthy home goods, I've got good news for you: All of Urban Outfitter's furniture section is on sale for up to a casual 40 percent off today — but literally, just for today. (I guess this might be considered bad news for your wallet, but here we are.) They've got sleeper sofas, rustic-chic dressers, geometric floor poufs, and every other kind of home décor your grown-ass lady apartment could be in want of.

The sale just applies to the store's online offerings, and again, is only in effect today. As someone in the process of replacing all the hand-me-downs used to kickstart my adult life, this sale is particularly exciting — just look at all the velvet couches, for starters. There are some epic deals in the mix, like this storage stool-slash-plant holder-slash-whatever you need it to be, on sale for $59 from $98. Even the inflatable glitter bubble chair that feels specifically engineered to tug on my '90s baby heartstrings is on sale for a cool $34.

If you really need to fill that empty corner in your apartment, or upgrade your box spring to a grown up bed frame (hello, it me), this sale might have just what you need. Check out some extremely exciting picks below, and the rest of the sale here.

1 This Rustic-Chic Dresser Amelia 6-Drawer Dresser $749 Urban Outfitters Looking at this dresser makes me feel like I'm in a cabin in Vermont circa 1986 and I'm about to go skiing, even though I'm actually just at my desk.

2 This Versatile Storage Unit Marte Storage Cabinet $699 Urban Outfitters If you are at a lack for closet space, or really any kind of storage space, this gorgeous unit can help you store your belongings in the chicest way. (It also comes in white, which I'm similarly obsessed with.)

5 This Credenza Eleganza Ema Low Credenza $299.00 Urban Outfitters Is there anything more adult than owning a ~credenza~? You can store books, vinyl, or even small sculptures in this piece's nooks.

6 A Lux AF Couch Marcella Velvet Sofa $599 Urban Outfitters They say a good couch is hard to find and boy, does this seem like a good couch. Velvet couches are shaping up to be the trend of the year, so this piece might be a quick and easy way to get in on the buzz.

7 This Major Tropical Vibes Chair Maya Circle Chair $119 Urban Outfitters This circle chair is the definition of eclectic. And, thanks to its sculptural design, you won't be tempted to use it to dump all your once-worn clothes on it. (Or, at least hopefully, right?)

8 A Versatile Writing Surface Mina Folding Desk $129 Urban Outfitters This folding desk is perfect for small spaces that are light on writing surfaces (or even kitchen prep surfaces, say).

9 A Chic Storage Solution Ari Counter Table $169 Urban Outfitters If you have a random long wall in your apartment, this narrow table is perfect to add an extra dimension to the space, not to mention three extremely useful storage shelves.