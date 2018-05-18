Urban Outfitters’ Home & Decor Sale Has SO Many Things To Help You Live Your Coziest Life
"Cozy" may be a word commonly associated with curling up by the fire and napping the winter days away in warm flannel sheets, but just because it's summer doesn't mean we have to give cozy up yet. And Urban Outfitters is having a home and decor sale that will make having a cozy (and stylish AF) summer super easy.
Urban Outfitters has a seriously diverse range of decor options, and since the brand frequently offers discounts across the entire category, it's easy to mix and match, say, tropical throw pillows with neon kitchen utensils and a ridiculously fluffy rug. The excellent thing about this sale is that there are enough cohesive pieces for you to redo entire rooms if you want a summer makeover, or you can just pick up a few statement pieces—and wow there are statement pieces. Some of which are included on this list, because let's be real, there's nothing better than a cozy statement item.
The items on this list range from downright, outright cozy pieces like blankets and cuddle-worthy pillows, to items that can turn even the smallest living space into a design dream that will be the epitome of cozy all through this summer and beyond.
1Fleece Throw Blankets
OK, OK, bear with me. Even if it's already reaching 90 degrees in your area like it is in mine, there are bound to be rainy days where you'll want nothing more than to snuggle up with this throw and a good book (and the AC blasting, obv.)Buy Now
2Faceted Glass Table Lamp
Here's one of those statement pieces I mentioned. This lamp combines a warm orange glow similar to a salt lamp's with a truly funky shape that will stand out in any space.Buy Now
3Indoor Hammock
This indoor hammock is *built* for propping open a few windows and swaying in the summer breeze (though please double-check if your ceiling can support it!!! It will not be a cozy summer if you tear your ceiling down).Buy Now
4Pineapple Pillow
This pillow melds tropical decor, super-trendy reversible sequins, and a ridiculously huggable shape.Buy Now
5Wooden Wall Shelf
If you're one of those people who dreams of living in an old farmhouse, I give you this: Rustic but modern, and the height of cozy chic.Buy Now
6A Side Table
This versatile little table will work as a nightstand, a hold-all-your-things table for Netflix and chill nights, and, of course, it adds a splash of homey feel no matter where you put it.Buy Now
7Neon Pizza
$79.99
Ah, the soft glow of a pizzeria's neon at 4 a.m. — except, you know, right in your own kitchen.Buy Now
8Faux Cactus
For me, there's nothing cozier than my desk full of cheery plants. But if you don't exactly have a green thumb, these cute faux cacti are excellent for adding a little life to your space.Buy Now
9This Velvet Floor Pillow
Yes, it's more velvet, and no, I'm not sorry. This may technically be a floor pillow, but it's versatile as heck. Want a cuddle? This pillow. Want a backrest? This pillow. Want a new cat bed? This pillow.Buy Now
10Kitchen Set
$14.99
Honestly, there's nothing better than slightly kitschy kitchen utensils. And these are a great way to add some color to your home cooking adventures.Buy Now
11Netflix Marathon Survival Kit
Coasters, socks, a chip clip — this kit is everything you need for days when you want to slam through two seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.Buy Now
12Denim Duvet Cover
Denim may seem hot for the summer, but this cozy cover is totally worth snagging while it's on sale. And if you're still with me on that rustic farmhouse #aesthetic, it's the perfect bed look.Buy Now
13Incense Kit
Having a cozy living space isn't all about the look. Sometimes it's about the scent. Whether you dig warm vanilla or relaxing lavender, burning incense can give your space a personalized touch of home comfort.Buy Now
14Silk Rug
$49.99-89.99
Getting out of bed sucks, always, but being able to slide your feet over this cool silk rug each morning just might make getting up worth it.Buy Now
15Wall Tapestry
Especially good for small spaces, this tapestry offers a splash of the wilderness — and the chance to maybe trick your brain into thinking that humid summer heat is actually you napping in a sunny forest clearing.Buy Now
16Photo String Lights
And of course, having your best memories strung around you is exactly the kind of cozy we all need. These string lights perfectly illuminate all your favorite photos, letting you personalize your cozy decor — and switch it up as you take new ones.Buy Now
Whether you're looking to deck out your bed, add some color to your walls, or are on the hunt for a statement piece to make your space perfectly homey, this sale has pretty much everything. Here's to the cozy life, y'all.