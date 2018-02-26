Nostagia is a huge part of our lives, where we dip back into bygone eras almost as much as we embrace modern and new styles. From the '70s being alive and well on runways season after season, to the '90s coming back into our makeup drawers with brown lipstick and metallic glosses, to mid-century furniture almost being as popular now as it was in the 1950s, we're perpetually stuck in the past and loving it. Which is why it's not surprising that Urban Outfitters launched a Caboodles makeup case, throwing us straight back into our childhoods.

If you were a kid growing up in the '90s, chances were you had one of these plastic, candy-colored cases in your room. People stored everything from their Lip Smacker collections, to their special-occasion scrunchies, to sparkly drugstore glosses in these cases, turning them into organized vaults for their treasures. And now you can bring that same kind of organization into your adult life.

Even more exciting: This isn't a knock-off recreation that Urban Outfitters made, but an actual case Caboodles has designed, complete with a wild jumble of colors.

"Pack up the whole kit and caboodle with this handy makeup carrying case from the experts at Caboodles," the product description reads. "Small storage case with swing-out trays and an included mirror, perfect for putting on a full face on-the-go, made in vintage-inspired colors that pay homage to the original Caboodles of the ‘80s and ‘90s."

Caboodles was born in the '80s, when People magazine ran a photo of Vanna White from Wheel of Fortune using a plastic fishing tackle box to store her makeup. Plano Molding, the specific brand of tackle box that she used, was inspired by the idea and went on to create the iconic Caboodles cases we still reminisce about today.

The Urban Outfitters Caboodles come in three different color schemes to choose from, giving you options. There is the "lavender" option which features a lavender bottom, a soft teal top, and a pastel peach handle.

Then there's the "mint" option which has a mint bottom, pastel peach top, and white handle.

Lastly there is the "pink" option, which looks like something Barbie herself would have sitting in her Malibu home. It's straight up fabulous. It has a dark pink bottom, pastel pink top, and light blue handle.

The Caboodle is super affordable, clocking in at $10, but its reviews might give you some initial pause. The product got 2.5 stars out of 5, garnering mixed opinions. The main upset for many people is that it's smaller than the original '80s version, which was a surprise to many who ordered it online rather than buying it in person at the store. One person from Louisville gave it one star, writing, "This caboodle is tiny. Not at all like the vintage large caboodle. I can fit a few things in it. It will be cute for summer trips." However, they still said they would recommend the product.

If you love the vintage makeup case and would like to relive it in a modern way, then this could be just what you were looking for.