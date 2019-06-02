Individuals hoping to enter the United States on visas will now have to give Uncle Sam a peek into their online life. U.S. visa applicants must provide social-media account information as part of recently rolled out enhanced screening measures for immigrants and foreign visitors. The State Department now requires nearly all U.S. visa applicants to submit all of their social media usernames along with five-years' worth of email addresses and phone numbers.

According to The Associated Press, the State Department has begun using updated immigrant and nonimmigrant visa forms, which ask applicants to list any social media profile or username they've used in the last five years. The new regulation impacts nearly all applicants with exceptions made only for certain diplomatic and official visa types, the news outlet reported.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, The State Department said collecting applicants' social-media identifiers would "strengthen" its process of confirming and vetting the identities of applicants. "National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening," the agency said. "We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to protect U.S. citizens, while supporting legitimate travel to the United States."

The State Department's new social media question comes as a result of an executive order President Donald Trump issued in 2017, which authorized the implementation of heightened screening and vetting of both visa applicants and other immigration benefits. In that order, Trump instructed the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Director of National Intelligence to review and identify what additional information may be needed for visa admission "in order to determine that the individual is not a security or public-safety threat."

According to TechCrunch, the State Department had first floated the idea of extending its inquiries into social media and email accounts to include nearly all visa applicants in March 2018. Previously, only applicants flagged for extra scrutiny, such as individuals who may have traveled to areas known to have high-levels of terrorist activity, were required to answer questions regarding their social media, email, and phone number history.

More to come...