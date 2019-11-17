'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Has Her Own Show & You Can Watch It Right Now

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will be thrilled to learn Stassi Schroeder has her own show, and you can watch it right now. On Sunday, Stassi's digital series titled Basically Stassi premiered on BravoTV, and viewers can catch the first four episodes online. The series will bring a similar vibe to the reality star's podcast, allowing Schroeder to sit down with guests to chat about life and love, as well as her love for all things "basic."

During BravoCon on Sunday, Stassi teased her new web series, saying the show had been in development for a long time, according to People. She said, "It’s always been something in the back of my head that I’ve been manifesting." Unfortunately, Basically Stassi is only available online for now, and fans may have to wait to find out if the show receives a television release. "It’s not on TV yet. I think it’s an audition," Stassi joked at BravoCon.

In a statement BravoTV described the series as "Stassi Schroeder's guiding principle in life: be proud, be bold, and most of all, be basic." The network also described how every episode would follow a certain format, sharing: "In each episode, she and her fiancé Beau casually entertain guests in the living room of Stassi's apartment. We'll see Stassi get ready and pick out her #OOTD, and then pour some wine with her guests so she can hold court."

Stassi's fiancé Beau Clark will feature prominently in the show, which the reality-star joked about at BravoCon, according to People. "He's always here," she said.

Vanderpump Rules viewers can look forward to plenty of cameos from the rest of cast. In the first episode of Basically Stassi, the reality star settles a disagreement between Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. In the third episode, Stassi and Beau play the newlywed game with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Despite featuring members of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Schroeder told People the filming her digital series caused "way less anxiety." The reality star noted that Basically Stassi was more low key, because, "I don’t have to confront my friends or cry."

The taping of the new series will not interrupt programming for Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, which will air in January on Bravo, according to Oprah Magazine. The new season will feature a few major moments in the star's lives, including footage from Beau's proposal to Stassi as well Jax and Brittany's wedding. For any fan of the series who can't get enough of Stassi, Basically Stassi will just provide an additional look at life with the reality star.