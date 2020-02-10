Awards season may be coming to a close, but the stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party delivered looks that will have us all talking for days and weeks to come. In fact, out of all the award shows this year, the famous Academy Awards after party may have delivered the most outrageous looks we've seen so far. There was lots of fringe, feathers, metallics and, of course, sheer dresses.

From Charlize Theron's extreme fringe dress to Joan Small's silver nipple covers, you could even say the fashion at the Vanity Fair afterparty was even better than the Oscars red carpet. Sure stars didn't shy away from sheer (see Kim Kardashian and Ciara) and they dove in head first to the metallic trend (Regina King, Kylie Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, and more). But they also went for the one-of-a-kind looks you wouldn't expect: take Joan Smalls' ruffled skirt and shell nipple covers, for example. And who can forget Billy Porter in a purple hat, a feathered top, and a handbag that reads "F*ck you, pay me."

While several celebrities play it safe for appearances at the Academy Awards, for the soirees following the ceremony, they aren't afraid to take risks and push the envelope sartorially. And the Vanity Fair afterparty red carpet is proof. There were endless amounts of cut-out gowns, dramatic shoulders, layered crystals and more tulle than we've seen all awards season. Take a peek at all the head-turning looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 After Party below.