Fusions in fashion can be hit or miss when two styles are brought together. However, the most unexpected coupling of "platforms" and "skate shoes" just might be the best thing to happen this summer. And sneaker lovers are about to quake in their kicks after seeing Vans’ new Stacked Collection that just dropped. There’s even a pair that could pull you back into an ‘80s television marathon.

The Stacked Collection pumps up the volume with reimagined versions of Vans’ popular Era & Sk8-Hi designs. A Vans press release states that the sneaks are dressed “with oversized features and sparkling layers” and bring new life to a classic silhouette.

There are four pairs of sneakers in the Stacked style that are perfect for any casual outfit. The Era comes in two different styles, one that features Vans classic white checkerboard print and another that will remind fans of the Saved By The Bell logo. One of the Sk8-Hi high top designs also comes in the same '80s-inspired print while the other pair of Sk8-Hi platforms come in a black and checkerboard print.

All of the Stacked shoes in the collection retail for $70 and $80, but these kicks may be too cool to back down from splurging on at least one pair. Fans can shop the collection that’s now available in Vans retail stores and online at Vans.com.

Here’s a peek at all these highly stacked sneaks.

Era Stacked

Era Stacked $70 Vans Buy at Vans

The Era Stacked sneaker sends the checkerboard print to the back of the shoe in this redesign. Vans describes this reimagined shoe as having an exaggerated outsole and translucent details for a fresh update on a classic silhouette.

Confetti Era Stacked

Confetti Era Stacked $70 Vans Buy at Vans

These high impact Era Stacked shoes also come in the Confetti style, which is literally a party designed in a shoe. The uppers are black and purple while the back and sides are blue, green, and pink. Not to mention, there's a confetti sprinkled on the outer soles.

Confetti Sk8-Hi Stacked

Confetti Sk8-Hi Stacked $80 Vans Buy at Vans

The same fun print is replicated on the Confetti Sk8-Hi Stacked, but with a green side stripe to complete the iconic design.

Sk8-Hi Stacked

Sk8-Hi Stacked $80 Vans Buy at Vans

For Vans fans who want to keep their shoe game a little simpler, the brand also tosses in an all black version of the Sk8-Hi Stacked. This version differs from the original Sk8-Hi with the same translucent details and checkerboard print as the Era Stacked.

Those who like the Stacked Collection (or just need another pair of platform sneakers) will also dig the Sid NI sneakers that Vans released, inspired by the 1995 Sid skate silhouette.

Vans Glitter Sid NI

Glitter Sid NI - Princess Blue $70 Vans Buy at Vans

Vans Sid NI gets a glittery makeover in both black glitter and this princess blue shade. The sneakers are designed with Vans' vintage V logo embroidered on the side with racing stripes along the side soles of each shoe. These sparkly gems and their various color ways retail for $70.

Vans bringing shoe lovers these creative high volume sneakers is reason enough to trade in those uncomfortable pair of stiletto pumps for good.