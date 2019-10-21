Back in 2007, Venus Williams got an associate degree in fashion design from the Art of Design of Fort Lauderdale. Five years later, she put it to good use by launching an activewear line called EleVen. The brand was an instant success, and since then, Williams has come out with 45 collections. Her latest — the Iman Collection — features some of the line's boldest prints yet, which Williams says are reflective of the balance she tries to fit into her life.

“You’re always on the hustle, but sometimes you need to push pause before you can hit start again," Williams tells Bustle via email. "My Iman collection is the perfect visual embodiment of intermittent bursts of speed and moments of rest. The streamlined color-blocking combined with a punchy geometric pattern reflects the speed of our lives but also the need to take a breath every once in a while.”

The collection (available in sizes XS-XL) features tennis skirts, dresses, and jackets with geometric shapes and prints. Not only does the line make for a cute on-and-off-court look, but Williams says the Iman Collection also uses “Diamond Fuze technology" (fusing crushed diamonds in EleVen's fabrics) which first appeared in the brand's Bonita Collection in August. The technology keeps the wearer dry and cool using anti-microbial, moisture-wicking temperature control. Plus, the technology in the collection also protects you from UV rays.

Thankfully, you can shop these cute althleisure fits today. The Iman collection is available right now on EleVenbyVenusWilliams.com. Prices in the line range between $29 and $119.

Courtesy of EleVen

Williams explains that the Iman Collection, and designing overall, is her space for finding peace in between her day-to-day schedule. The collection’s pairing of solid colors with graphic patterns is meant to represent where “balance meets chaos.”

“One of my personal goals is to find balance in the chaos,” Williams says. “I travel a lot and train hard. It’s exciting and I’m so grateful for this life I get to live, but I always need to remember to take a deep breath and pause every once in a while. I started EleVen to celebrate self-expression, so designing for EleVen is not only my job, but it’s my creative outlet! I like to leave the chaos behind and find balance by focusing on what is inspiring me at the moment and create something!"

Courtesy of EleVen

This isn't the first time Williams' collection has held a significant meaning: In March 2018, her Hari Collection was inspired by her dog Harold. However, the Iman Collection comes from more of a life mantra.

"'Iman' means belief [in Islam]," Williams explains. "This word resonates with me both professionally and personally, as you always need to trust and believe in yourself in order to become the best version of you. I wanted to bring this idea into a physical form and that is when the Iman collection was born."

Courtesy of EleVen

Between her 25-year-long career as a pro tennis player, running her interior design firm, and being part-owner (with sister Serena) of the Miami Dolphins, finding balance is a never-ending rally that Williams has somehow managed to turn into a super wearable, super fashionable collection of clothing.