Sad news from the Entertainment world: The actor and musician Verne Troyer has passed away at the age of 49. Verne Troyer fans have reacted on Twitter, where many have shared their favorite moments of his work as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series.

On April 21, the actor's family released a statement on Instagram that reads:

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today.

Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.

He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there toshow everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know.

Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.

During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.

Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies.

Fans have taken to Twitter to honor the actor, best known for his roles in the Austin Powers films.

1 'The GOAT Of The Austin Powers Series' One fan posted a broken heart emoji in reference to the news and even referred to Troyer as the "GOAT" (a popular acronym for Greatest Of All Time) of the Austin Powers series. Troyer appeared as Mini-Me in the second and third installments of the trilogy.

2 'Brilliant Sense Of Humor...' Another fan posted a .gif of Troyer from the films, writing that the actor "embracing his dwarfism" led to his iconic role in the industry.

3 'Too Good For This World' Comedy writer Sean O'Connor commented on Twitter that Troyer was "too good for this world", which is lovely.

4 Throwbacks Were Posted This radio host reflected on the time Troyer joined him for a show nearly a decade earlier. The actor looks exactly the same!

5 Troyer Could Lift More Than You, How Is This Not More Well-Known Someone who trained with Troyer posted this unbelievable photo of the duo hitting the gym.

6 Even Vine Stars Recall How Wonderful He Was To Work With A content creator who uses the handle "Daft Limmy" remembered how "down to earth" and remarkably funny he was to spend time with.